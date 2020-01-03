advertisement

Wall-E is definitely one of the best Pixar movies of all time (don’t argue, it’s just a fact), but what it tells us about the future of humanity is pretty grim. In the Wall-E universe, people have left Earth after having absorbed all its sources and are forced to live on a sort of cruise ship that is also a huge shopping mall. Oh, and everyone travels around in small pods because they’ve become so lazy that their bones can’t bear their weight.

The dystopian future may be closer than you think. We are already doing a real number on our planet and are quickly approaching a point of no return with regard to climate change, and now Segway – yes, that Segway – is coming forward to offer us some self-powered people movers that look creepy familiar.

Segway and parent company Ninebot tease the launch of a new vehicle called the “S-Pod”. It is actually a large stroller / wheelchair that moves on its own and balances itself on two wheels, just like Segway’s original stand-up scooter. It looks like a solution for individuals who have difficulty moving, as well as for those of us who are just too lazy to move.

The S-Pod offers a number of impressive specifications, including a top speed of almost 25 km / h. Would you feel comfortable sailing on the sidewalk at 25 km / h on a two-wheeled pod, self-balance from the future? If so, this is your chance. In its current state, the vehicle can drive just over 40 miles before the weather has to be backed up.

Segway has not released any important details about the vehicle, including availability and price, but hopes to have prototypes of the S-Pod available for testing at CES 2020, which is fast approaching next week.

