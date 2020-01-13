advertisement

Zaheer Abbas, one of Pakistan’s most elegant batsmen, says that when the Indian opener Rohit Sharma hits, he won’t move away from his TV.

The former captain particularly praised Rohit for speaking about the impressive performance of the Indian team recently.

“I don’t move away from the TV screen when he hits (Rohit). His eyelash gives me real satisfaction and it is pure luck to see him play,” said Abbas in an interview.

Abbas said he saw Rohit as a special talent because he was able to take pictures whenever he wanted.

“I admire the way he shoots and plays wherever he wants. He picks up the ball very early and that’s something special, ”he said of Rohit, who scored five hundred goals at last year’s World Cup in England.

Rohit, who is resting for the recently completed T20 series against Sri Lanka, will face India against Australia in the first of three one-day caps in Mumbai on Tuesday.

Abbas, one of the first Asian batsmen to score 100 top-notch hundreds, said Virat Kohli was undoubtedly the backbone of the Indian team.

“I admire Rohit because I enjoy hitting him, and when I see people in my house asking for Virat Kohli, I tell them,” Look, I’m not saying Kohli is less. “

“Cabbage is cabbage. Let me put it this way, I’m happy when I watch them both. “

Abbas also attributed the Indian team’s success to the cricket board without making too many changes to the national circuit and cash flow.

“The money has made a big difference for players now that they realize that they just have to focus on their game and play like professionals and the rewards they get are great. They have received so much financial security from their board. “

