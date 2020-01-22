advertisement

I had never seen so many different ways to style natural hair until I looked at Insecure. Since I didn’t watch Awkward Black Girl, this was my first introduction to Issa Rae and all of her natural hair beauty. Until then, the idea of ​​wearing my natural hair seemed so limiting and to be honest, unattractive.

Rae is featured in LA Magazine in all its melancholy glory and seeing her carried away in a textured ponytail reminded me of the days when even wearing a bun made me nervous. And how much she inspired me to kiss my natural hair.

I always had a hard time accepting the hair coming out of my head because I didn’t think it was long enough or thick enough or the acceptable 3c texture that is glorified by the world. And because of this, my natural hair was not equal to pretty. I hid so much behind my weavings and my wigs, I would forget that there was hair underneath. I was affectionately called bald.

I would go into a deep depression by the time the change of weaving happened. Wigs and weavings easily vary from $ 150 to $ 650 and if it was a broken week, I would fight to know what to do next. I looked at women who could just take off their weaving and shake their natural hair with such a thick desire that they turned into jealousy and hatred. I most envy their texture and density because even if you have short hair, thick hair remains attractive.

I was afraid to travel the world with my hair until natural haired women who looked like mine started to be portrayed in the media and it started with Issa. Much of this praise also belongs to her stylist Felicia Leatherwood, whom I had the pleasure of meeting. She is the brain behind the growth, maintenance and appearance of Issa’s natural hair.

Issa’s hair was as revolutionary as her story because my friends and I hadn’t felt it represented until the premiere of Insecure on HBO. But there was Issa, brunette with 4c hair and living like us. And the men who wanted it. I quickly found that my own significant other found beauty in the curly / wavy texture of my hair. And I started to experiment with different styles as I saw Issa do.

Twisted, coiled, braided or plunged, Issa’s bold statement by wearing her natural hair in the mainstream helped normalize the look of an average black girl.

Although I always like to add pieces to my hair and all of my wigs, I don’t feel indebted to my extensions. I still have a hard time some days and how I appear on social media but I’m in a much better place. Media representation.

