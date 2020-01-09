advertisement

A total of 176 people were killed when an International Airlines plane in Ukraine landed after flying near Tehran on Wednesday, but there is still uncertainty over the number of casualties in Canada.

The aircraft was carrying 63 Canadians, according to Ukrainian officials, but the number of passengers with Canadian connections is expected to be much higher. A total of 138 passengers on the plane were connecting with Canada, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference.

Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said in a previous statement that “at least” 63 Canadians were among the dead, but that the situation remains “extremely flowing”.

Many on the flight were students and researchers at Canadian universities, while some may have been working locally under temporary visas, meaning they would not be included on the official Canadian lists. Residence status for all passengers is not yet clear.

Another factor in the uncertainty about the number of casualties is that Iranian officials do not recognize dual citizens and did not necessarily include Canadians with dual citizenship in its numbers. Iranian news sources said 147 passengers were Iranians while only 32 were foreigners. This contrasts with the number issued by the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry, which listed 82 Iranians.

Since 2016, Canadian citizens, including dual Canadian citizens, need a valid Canadian passport when traveling to Canada.

This report from the Canadian Press was first published on January 8, 2020.

Canada Press

