Who is talking to whom?

The leader of the Greens, Eamon Ryan – the largest animal in the jungle of small parties with 12 TDs – met party leaders Mary Lou McDonald, Brendan Howlin, Micheál Martin and Leo Varadkar on Wednesday.

The Sinn Féin leader also met People Before Profit, but not with solidarity (part of the same group in the Dáil, but a separate entity) or with Rise. Both Rise and Solidarity each have a TD, Paul Murphy and Mick Barry.

The Socialists – with their four new TDs to be added to their two co-leaders – have met to speak to each other and will speak to Sinn Féin, Fianna Fáil, the Greens and Labor, they said.

It would actually be easier to list those who don’t talk a lot: Fine Gael. Taoiseach and party chairman Leo Varadkar said it was primarily Sinn Féin’s job to see if it could bring together a government he called “socialist-republican”. That said, he doesn’t think it will happen. He pointed out that Fine Gael could play a role in the future.

Are the conversations serious?

Yes and no. The whole process is at an early, necessarily exploratory stage, and for some time there has been no serious government education business. To a certain extent, people go through the movements. But it suits everyone – Sinn Féin takes center stage and dominates the agenda.

The smaller parties can emphasize their importance in this process. And Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael can step back, lick their wounds, and find out what they’re going to do.

Can these talks spawn a government?

At least not this phase. Efforts to put together a left-wing government led by Sinn Féin face two obstacles – political and mathematical.

The chances of forming a government of five parties (Sinn Féin, solidarity – people before profit, work, Greens and Social Democrats) and at least 14 independents with very different political backgrounds seem slim to say the least.

And that was before Labor announced on Wednesday that it was outside. As a result of the Labor move, McDonald would need almost every independent TD to be on board. It is more or less a political impossibility.

What are the chances that a Taoiseach will be elected next week?

Slim to not at all. The Dáil will meet on Thursday February 20th at 12 noon. After electing a Ceann committee to chair the Dáil for the next term, it will hear and vote on nominations for Taoiseach.

However, there is little expectation that an agreement on a government program could or would be reached within the next week. However, it is entirely possible that McDonald, with the support of independent or small parties, will get the most votes for Taoiseach – albeit significantly less than the 80 that have to be elected.

What happens then?

The Dáil is postponed until a date agreed by the house. It would normally take a few weeks to allow negotiations between the parties in the hope that a government program and a coalition for implementation would be agreed.

This process takes place in phases. The current pre-phase is likely to show that – as many politicians on all sides privately acknowledge – the involvement of Fine Gael and / or Fianna Fáil will be required in some form to form a government.

But this phase cannot begin seriously until the Dáil has not chosen a Taoiseach. More than one such mistake in the Dáil may be required before the crucial negotiations take place.

Didn’t Sinn Féin win the election? Doesn’t it have to be in government?

Sinn Féin certainly got the highest number of votes, although the party is behind Fianna Fáil in Dáil numbers.

This gives the party great political strength and momentum, which it intends to consolidate this week by managing the preliminary government building process. However, in the real world of Dáil, 25 percent of Sinn Féin’s votes do not automatically entitle them to a seat of government or anything else.

For this, McDonald has to collect 80 votes. Ultimately, that means she has to speak to Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael – if they agree to speak to her.

How long could that take?

In 2016, the process lasted from early March to early May. Many of those involved expect that this will take at least as long.