Environment Canada is calling for snow on the South Coast on Thursday (January 9th), likely upwards of five inches to fall in the Fraser Valley and at higher elevations of Metro Vancouver.

As the rains are expected to return on Friday, cooling temperatures are expected to help keep the snow around.

As snow begins to cover the region, not all Northern Delta roads will be plowed immediately.

The city of Delta divides its roads into three priority groups to ensure that major roads are cleared first.

Public transit routes, major collectors, select school access routes, and some hilly areas are given top priority, with settlement, salting, sanding and eviction done as long as poor conditions exist. The overtime for city hall employees who work these roads is automatic, so they will be done no matter what.

Once conditions are checked on priority roads, crews and resources will be redirected to other locations. Secondary priority roads, including secondary roads in residential areas, choice of rural roads and school bus routes will be addressed below. Extra time may be scheduled to complete the secondary priorities, but is not guaranteed.

Small residential and demolition roads are given the third priority, with work performed on a specific field basis, usually at the request of residents and normally upon inspection by a supervisor. Work in these areas is performed only during normal business hours.

As conditions deteriorate, crews will be relocated to priority roads again.

(Scroll to the bottom of the story to see snow and ice control road maps for the entire Delta)

The city has also set up an emergency response protocol hotline for police, fire and ambulance to request site-specific snow clearance to provide access during emergency situations. Salt trucks can also be diverted from their regular duties to help with claims from emergency services.

The city began the winter season fully stocked with street salt in both the work yard at 64th Street in Ladner (1,000 metric tons) and Nordel Way (1,500 metric tons), according to a city staff report.

The Delta Department of Finance also secured a contract with Mainroad Contracting to guarantee up to 3,000 metric tons of road salt, for a total salt availability of 5,500 metric tons. City crews typically use between 2,500 and 3,000 tons of road salt annually, and up to 4,500 metric tons during extreme winters.

Delta has a fleet of 16 trucks equipped with salt and plows, as well as 26 tractors, loaders, mowers and RTVs and six snow throwers.

In addition to road salt, Delta’s engineering operations also have the opportunity to create their own brine, which is used to wet priority roads pending snow and ice. The city has two specialized brine trucks used throughout the city, with particular priority for downtown Ladner roads, where conventional snow and ice control vehicles have experienced difficulty plowing and salting in the past.

The municipality has established a winter road hotline (604-952-3820) that is updated every four hours with current weather conditions and Delta response levels. This information will also be available through Delta’s Facebook and Twitter pages.

To report a snow / ice disturbance, residents can call 604-946-4141 or submit a “Talk to Delta” form online at delta.ca/your-g government / contact-us / talk-to-delta or through the TalkDelta app, available on iTunes and Google Play.

How to help

The City of Delta offers residents the following tips for crews to provide the best service possible:

• If possible, do not park your vehicle on the street or on your premises. An empty path makes passing snow and salt spreaders much easier.

• Do not try to stop plowing truck operators. They follow specially designated roads and are under the direction of the city’s engineering department. Please direct all requests, comments and concerns directly to the engineering department at 604-946-3260 during business hours or to the Delta police at 604-946-4411 after business hours.

• Walk to the left side of the road, facing traffic. On roads where there are no sidewalks or sidewalks impassable due to snow, give the snow as much space as possible. Our drivers are polite, but the equipment they operate is large and complex.

• Never paint snow from sidewalks and driveways. Snow drifts always push snow on the side of the road. Accordingly, this may result in snow being pushed back into your driveway rather than plowed. Pushing snow from your driveway will add snow and ice to the road, creating a dangerous situation.

• Snow accumulated from your road on the right side opposite the road. This reduces the chance of making snow dust over your road entrance after you lick it. Our drivers try to get away from clear street entry when possible; however, this is not always possible after heavy snowfall.

• Please paint any containers if they are in front of your home. Snow melting can dry out in the storm system and this will reduce the chance of flooding and icy on the road, as well as the possibility of flooding on your property.

• Waste and recycling cans should not be placed on the road. Keep them on the sidewalk or boulevard and remove them as soon as they are empty.

Commercial property and business owners are responsible for clearing snow from sidewalks located adjacent to their property within 24 hours, or may face a $ 150 fine. Residential property owners are required to clear snow from the sidewalks that limit their properties, but are not required to do so.

Be a snow angel

The Snow Angels program is available again this year to help seniors and those with physical disabilities who need some help clearing snow from the streets and alleys. The North Delta Chapter is based at the Kennedy Seniors Recreation Center and residents in need of this service are encouraged to call 604-594-2717.

Anyone interested in volunteering to be a Snow Angel can contact Delta’s volunteer coordinator at volunteers@delta.ca or 604-946-3288. Volunteers should have their own shovel and transport.

Waste collection / recycling

Residents can expect delays in garbage collection and recycling throughout the city. If this happens and your meeting day is lost, the contractor will either try to make the meeting later in the day or the next day. Please make sure your containers are not buried in the snow.

If the contractor is unable to access your trash and recycling containers, they will be collected on your next scheduled collection day.

For more information, please call the city’s engineering department at 604-946-3260.

Tips for pedestrians and drivers

The city also offers the following tips to avoid falls during winter weather:

• Wear well-insulated and waterproof boots with low soles. They should be easy to kick, slide-pull or ice pick.

• Expect a slippery surface.

• Do not wear indoor shoes outside.

• Shake slightly so that both feet are down on the ground as you walk. This keeps your support base low and stable.

• If you have a stroller, buy slippers or towels for your feet (it is advisable to have snow tires in your car).

The city also offers the following tips for executives:

• You have winter tires in your vehicle

• Tuning and wintering your vehicle

• Clean snow and ice from your vehicle to ensure your headlights and windows are clear.

• Give yourself extra time to get to your destination.

• Slow down and turn on your headlights.

• Run protection.

• Leave extra distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you.

• Leave at least 50 meters between your vehicle and the Delta snow-clearing equipment.

(Image credit: City of Delta)

(Image credit: City of Delta)

(Image credit: City of Delta)

(Image credit: City of Delta)

(Image credit: City of Delta)

(Image credit: City of Delta)

(Image credit: City of Delta)

