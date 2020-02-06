advertisement

A pile of litter including diaper bags and soiled portable toilets was left in a rest area where travelers camped.

The mess was left on Tamworth Road, near Measham, near the Ace of Spades cafe.

Waste includes beer cans and litter, as well as metal poles and used tires.

The most shocking items left are dirty portable toilets and, when Burton Live visited yesterday, the site stank of urine.

Financial assistant Cathy Royson, 34, who stopped for a break in the parking lot, called the disorder “disgusting”.

Garbage bags and trash were left

She said, “I stop here from time to time when I do a work training course and I often go to the cafe for bacon butter, so I was surprised when it was not open .

“I had heard of the travelers, but I had not seen them myself.

“I looked at the edge of the grass and it was absolutely disgusting.

“There is so much garbage and it really stinks.

“There are bathtubs that have been used for toilets, for the love of God. How can we think that things are going well?”

“I really feel for the owner of the cafe – he has to work at it and it’s disgusting.”

The arrival of the travelers raised concerns among the inhabitants of Measham who would have seen them walking in the village “with chainsaws”.

One man said his parents had been approached by the group, who had offered to cut their garden.

A dozen caravans had been parked for more than a week and several children and dogs were seen walking around the region.

The travelers left the premises Thursday evening January 30.

The Leicestershire County Council, owner of the land on which they camped, was contacted for comments.

