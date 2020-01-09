advertisement

Jimmy McGill, uh, Saul Goodman has a new office. In a new teaser for the upcoming fifth season of “Better Call Saul”, we see Goodman starting to address his new criminal clientele.

“Better Call Saul” will return for season five with a two-night premiere in February, AMC said on Wednesday.

Also read: AMC presents linear TV premiere for ‘El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie’

The prequel “Breaking Bad” will be premiered on Sunday, February 23, at 10 p.m. behind a new episode of “The Walking Dead”. The series will then air another new episode on February 24th at 9pm, its normal time window. The week before, AMC will premiere the sequel film “El Camino” from “Breaking Bad”.

Here is the log line for season five:

In the fifth season of “Better Call Saul” (10 episodes), Jimmy McGills (Odenkirk) ‘s decision to practice as “Saul Goodman” creates unexpected and profound waves of change for those in his orbit.

When TheWrap spoke to co-creator of the series, Peter Gould, after the season four finale, he said they were “closer to the end” of the series. David Madden, former entertainment president of AMC Network, however agreed that the upcoming fifth season would definitely not be the last.

“One can say with certainty that season 5 will not be the end. How long does it take after season 5? It’s in the hands of Peter and Vince, “said Madden, adding that he’ll wait for the two to come back for season six to show the end of the series.” I think only then will they know how long it still takes after season 6. “

Click here to learn more about “Better Call Saul”, including Odenkirk on Gene and Esposito’s plans for the frosty relationship between Gus and Mike.

“Better Call Saul” stars Bob Odenkirk, Rhea Seahorn, Michael Mando, Jonathan Banks and Giancarlo Esposito.

15 “Breaking Bad” Characters We Have Seen In “Better Call Saul” (Photos)



Jimmy McGill / Saul Goodman (Bob Odenkirk)

He’s the main character in the new series, so of course we have to include Slippin ‘Jimmy. Goodman appeared in 43 of 62 “Breaking Bad” episodes as a lawyer for Walt and Jesse, with a focus on “criminal”. So far he’s been just James M. McGill, Esq. Through “Better Call Saul”, but we’re coming to this whole thing with the alter ego, trust us. In Flash Forwards we see that Jimmy / Saul lives long enough to become a paranoid, bald Cinnabon worker. Free icing? Could be worse. Also read: “Better Call Saul”: Nacho is a “samurai without a master” who is between Fring and the Salamancas (video) AMC

Don Hector Salamanca (Mark Margolis)

He goes! Hector – Tuco Salamanca’s uncle – had a wheelchair in “Breaking Bad”. But the old man who kept ringing to communicate was a real crime lord in his younger, more masculine days, as Better Call Saul shows. In “Breaking Bad” Hector takes out Gustavo Fring (pictured) with a crazy suicide bomb and avenges the death of his OTHER nephews. We’ll come to these guys soon. Also read: “Better Call Saul” star Michael Mando StudioWrap portraits (exclusive photos) AMC

Ken (Kyle Bornheimer)

Here is one of those deep draws we alluded to earlier. In “Breaking Bad”, disgusting Ken Walter White inadvertently helped break badly, and his mode of transportation suffered the consequences. First, Ken Walt stole the parking lot at a bank while bragging about his Bluetooth. Later the big mouth continued its boastful, irritating behavior. So Walt blew up his car, like chemists do. In season 2 of “Saul”, Jimmy and Kim cheat Ken to buy a lot of expensive tequila shots in a fancy bar. The stockbroker with “KEN WINS” on his BMW license plate tends to lose a lot in this universe. Also read: “Better Call Saul” writer: Walter White may still be alive during Gene’s Omaha Cinnabon scenes AMC

Gustavo Fring (Giancarlo Esposito)

After being teased at the end of season 2, The Chicken Man and the biggest opponent of “Breaking Bad” appears in the second episode of season 3. After a humorous scene in which he cleans up next to Jimmy, who eats in Los Pollos Hermanos (Saul and Gus). We have never met in “Breaking Bad”. We see that Fring is not yet the drug cracker in Breaking Bad. But in season three we will see Mike eventually become Gus’ fixer and get a lot more of it about the rivalry between Fring and the Salamancas (as fans of both shows know, it doesn’t end well either). We also see Fring taking a look at the industrial washer for the first time, who will be known to “Breaking Bad” fans as Super Lab, where Walt and Jesse cook for him.

Tuco Salamanca

Tuco’s surprising appearance in season 1 of “Better Call Saul” set the tone for even more exciting, pristine vicious returnees. And then the legs are broken because Tuco is totally insane. Thanks to Mike, Tuco is currently in prison. But he’ll be out soon enough … In “Breaking Bad” the unscrupulous Tuco had worked his way to the drug kingpin level. He, Walt and Jesse had a few difficult meetings before Tuco himself experienced his death with a bullet from Hank Shrader in the brain. Also read: ‘Better Call Saul’ asked if Bruce Lee could beat Muhammad Ali. We asked their biographers AMC

Leonel Salamanca (Daniel Moncada)

One of the murderous “cousins” who are really twin brothers. (They are cousins ​​of Tuco and nephews of Hector.) The boys are a dangerous, bloody all-business killer for the Juarez drug cartel. They are sharp chests of drawers and have ever sharper axes. Both brothers are wiped out during a classic Hank firefight during “Breaking Bad”, although it lives long enough to spend one last sick moment in the hospital. Also read: Bob Odenkirk on why Saul Goodman would represent Donald Trump (video) AMC

Domingo “Krazy-8” Molina (Max Arciniega)

This was a really cool gig. An adult Krazy-8 was actually the first person to kill Walter in Breaking Bad, though he’d thought about it for a while and almost freed him. In “Saul”, Molina appears quite convincing as a younger, more innocent version of herself that is new to the drug game and works in his father’s business. In about half a decade, he is smothered to death with a bicycle lock in the basement of Jesse’s aunt. Also read: “Better Call Saul”, “Fear the Walking Dead” and “McMafia” renewed by AMC AMC



Lydia Rodarte-Quayle

We all now know how she takes her tea, which would ultimately be Lydia’s death. During the “Breaking Bad” days, Lydia tried to get Mike to kill a laundry list of Gus Fring’s employees. When he refuses, she tries to have Mike killed. Bad move. Lydia and Mike meet for the first time in “Better Call Saul” when Gus sets him up with a paycheck at their Madrigal Electromotive. You don’t have a good start. Also read: “Better Call Saul”, season 4, to have scenes set during the “Breaking Bad” timeline, says Co-Creator AMC

Huell Babineaux

A very slim-looking hull (Crawford has lost 130 pounds since the end of “Breaking Bad”) appears in the fifth episode of season 3, “Chicanery”, and accidentally bumps into Chuck during a break during Jimmy’s bar hearing. In an exciting unveiling, we find that Jimmy Huell has commissioned to put a fully charged battery on Chuck. This shows that his illness is in his head and helps Jimmy not be banned from practicing law forever. Hey wait, haven’t we seen Huell before? Also read: “Talking Dead” loses an executive producer, “handful” employees after Chris Hardwick’s return (exclusive)

Don Eladio Vuente

“The Winking Greek” was the boss of the Juarez cartel – that is, until he shot Gus Frings Zafiro Añejo Tequila during the “Breaking Bad” days. During the “Better Call Saul” timeline, Eladio was a total idiot for Hector, who was used years later as a prop to remove Fring. Also read: “Breaking Bad” creator Vince Gilligan stays with Sony TV with a new three-year contract AMC

Francesca Liddy

Before being Saul Goodman’s personal secretary, Francesca served as the receptionist for Wexler McGill. She is unfortunately fired when Jimmy and Kim decide to separate the office from legal work during his one-year sabbatical. Jimmy promises to hire her again if he can become a lawyer again, and we all know how it turns out. Also read: “Better Call Saul” star Michael Mando StudioWrap portraits (exclusive photos)

Gale Boetticher

In the third episode of season four, Gus visits Gale in his chemistry lab on the campus of the University of New Mexico (the scene is reminiscent of another chemistry teacher), whereupon Gale requests Gus to increase grade meth production in his lab. Gus refuses and says Gale is meant for “better things”. We will find out in “Breaking Bad” that these “better things” are not really that good. Also read: Chris Hardwick cries in return for “Talking Dead”: “I have so much gratitude” (video)



A few “Better Call Saul” faces are known, but others are very deep

