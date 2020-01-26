advertisement

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards take place at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

The show opened with a performance by Lizzo, followed by an emotional tribute to the late Kobe Bryant by moderator Alicia Keys.

We also have photos of the red carpet and fashion, including Ariana Grande’s dress.

But below you can see collaborations like Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton and Tyler, the creators with Charlie Wilson and Boyz II Men.

Lizzo performs on stage during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

A picture of the late Kobe Bryant is projected onto a screen while presenter Alicia Keys (2nd from L) and (from L) Nathan Morris, Wanya Morris and Shawn Stockman from the Boyz II Men music group during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards performing on stage at Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton appear during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Presenter Alicia Keys speaks on stage during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)



Lizzo received the award for best pop solo performance for Truth Hurts at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

Nick Jonas, Kevin Jonas and Joe Jonas of the Jonas Brothers music group perform during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

Tyler, the creator, performs during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian / Getty Images)

Billy Porter speaks on stage during the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards at the Staples Center on January 26, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter / Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

