SYDNEY, NSW – American firefighters were welcomed with a warm welcome when they arrived in Australia as part of a mission to help fight forest fires there.

In a video posted on Twitter on Thursday by Shane Fitzsimmons, the commissioner of the national fire department in New South Wales, Australians burst into applause when American firefighters arrived at Sydney International Airport.

American firefighters arrived at Sydney Int Airport this week, on their way to assist with fire fighting in Victoria.

When they came through, all gathered gave a spontaneous and long-lasting applause, reflecting the gratitude and admiration we all have for their generosity. #NSWRFS @NSWRFS pic.twitter.com/5epg5y4qxX

– Shane Fitzsimmons (@RFSCommissioner) January 9, 2020

“Coming in, all gathered gave a spontaneous and lengthy applause, due to the gratitude and admiration we all have for their generosity,” Fitzsimmons said in the post.

More than 200 American firefighters are set to help with the devastating fires.

At least 100 additional American firefighters will join the 159 in the country, the Associated Press reported Wednesday.

The National Interagency Fire Center in Boise, Idaho, said 90 firefighters, including ground-based personnel, have left in recent days to fight fires that have transmitted an area twice the size of the US state of Maryland.

100 firefighters are expected to fly out next week. Australian officials have asked the fire brigade as part of a reciprocal deal in which 138 Australians came to the US to fight forest fires in 2018.

The world’s largest volunteer service consisting of 72,000 Australians is at the forefront of the fight against the fires in New South Wales.

Thunderstorms and showers have brought some relief to the firefighters in the drought-dried east coast of the country. But the storms have also expressed concerns that more fires will be ignited by lightning strikes when hot and windy conditions return.

Firefighters say 2,300 firefighters in the state of New South Wales benefit from relatively benign circumstances by frantically consolidating the containment lines around more than 110 fires and patrolling for lightning strikes.

The unprecedented fire crisis killed 26 people, with the last death a fireman from the state of Victoria who was extinguishing unguarded campfires.

