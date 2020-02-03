advertisement

Located between Derby and Burton, Repton is a thriving village with a fascinating past.

It dates back to Anglo-Saxon times and is reputed to be the place where Christianity was first preached in the Midlands.

There are many distinctive buildings, including its church with a large spire, not to mention the old school, Repton School, whose alumni include Tom Chambers, Jeremy Clarkson and Roald Dahl.

But it’s not just the past, Repton also has a vibrant community with many clubs and companies as well as shops and pubs, making it a great place to hang out with the family.

But what will your money bring to Repton?

Here are 10 properties currently for sale in the village, advertised on Right Move. Prices are correct as of January 30, 2020.

1. Milton Road

Milton Road in Repton

On the market for £ 1.15 million, this property on Milton Road has five bedrooms – four of which have luxury en-suite bathrooms.

There is also a large living room and a custom fitted kitchen as well as a gym, and is accessible via a private road.

2. Grade II listed property

Former Grade II listed coaching inn

This substantial three-storey Grade II listed property and associated relay house is available as a whole, for an indicative price of £ 775,000, or the sellers can split.

There are features from the beginning of the 19th century, large lawns and ample parking.

3. Chestnut Way

Chestnut Way

Chestnut Way is a well established place just off Burton Road, and this charming house has benefited enormously from a well thought out two story extension to the rear.

There is plenty of outdoor space, a patio for outdoor dining and a workshop.

Invited offers around £ 600,000.

4. Main Street

The old mission room

On the market for £ 595,000, The Old Mission Hall dates back to the early 1900s and is steeped in village history.

Having undergone a major reconstruction in the 90s, the property now offers a spacious and versatile family home.

5. Askew Grove

Askew grove

This property on Askew Grove was built in 2012 and has underfloor heating in the bathroom and suites, oak floors in the main rooms on the ground floor, a spacious kitchen, a living room and a comfortable or family room and is spread over three floors.

It could be all yours for £ 545,000.

6. Shakespeare Meadows

Near Shakespeare

This extremely deceptive five bedroom property is located on the outskirts of Repton and is on sale for £ 400,000.

There is a spacious kitchen, living room, interior hall, utility room, driveway, garage and beautiful gardens.

7. Holloway

Holloway

Only a few years old, this fantastic four bedroom family home has been used very little and is still in new condition.

An example of this is that the built-in dishwasher has never been used.

There is an entrance hall, a double aspect living room, a dining room and a large kitchen / dining room, four good sized bedrooms, a driveway and a garage and to the rear is an enclosed garden with terrace and lawn.

Offers are invited for more than £ 340,000.

8. Main Street

Main Street

This two bedroom Victorian terraced house is for sale for £ 219,950 and has double glazing, gas central heating, dining room, living room, kitchen with utility room, two double bedrooms and a contemporary bathroom.

To the rear is a low maintenance courtyard garden.

9. Well Lane

Well lane

Priced at just £ 199,950, this charming two-bedroom cottage has no ascendant chain advantage.

There is a spacious living room, hallway and side porch, kitchen, modern fitted shower room and allocated parking as well as a rear garden.

10. Monsom Lane

Monsom Lane

The cheapest house on our list, Monsom Lane, is available for just £ 180,000.

This sum will provide you with a semi-detached period chalet with a kitchen-dining room, two bedrooms, a living room, a shed / veranda, a modern shower room and a lovely private chalet-style back garden.

