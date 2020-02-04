advertisement

An Leicestershire audiologist shared images of a delicate procedure where he removed a cotton swab from a man’s ear canal.

A cotton swab was lodged near a patient’s eardrum after he used it to relieve itching.

And the video of the work of doctor Oadby took the Internet by storm.

advertisement

Neel Raithatha posted the images on his YouTube channel where he has more than 150,000 subscribers, reports the Mirror.

Mr. Raithatha explained: “The client presented himself with a cotton swab stuck against his eardrum.

The cotton swab was dangerously close to the eardrum

“He suffers from Otitis Externa [inflammation of the external ear canal] and used the q-tip cotton swab to try to relieve the itching and irritation he felt.”

During the inspection, Mr. Raithatha discovered that the ear canal was highly inflamed, which meant that he could not use the standard suction tube, and had to use a thin-ended tube.

Read more

More health news

Mr. Raithatha added: “I managed to extract the cotton swab enough to then use alligator clips to extract the cotton swab.”

Fortunately, the patient retained his hearing and was referred to his general practitioner for future treatment.

While many people use cotton swabs to remove the wax and reach this deep itch, the NHS strongly advises against this.

On its help page, the NHS advised: “Cotton swabs only push the wax / debris further into the ear canal and can lead to impacted wax, which can be painful.

“In addition, if the cotton part of the bud falls into the canal, it can cause infection.

“Cotton swabs can also scratch the canal and cause it to bleed, which can lead to infection.”

.

advertisement