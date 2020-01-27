advertisement

The Grammy Award-winning artist Ariana Grande, who was nominated in five categories this year, appeared on stage at the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards with Aerosmith, Billie Eilish, Lizzo, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani. But it was Tyler, the creator, who announced on Twitter that he would appear at the event that really mattered.

Taylor Swift should also appear at the awards for a scheduled “surprise” performance of her song “The Man”. This morning, however, there was news that the star has withdrawn the allegations of sexism whirling around the recording academy.

Swift’s exit was first reported by Variety, adding, “It is unconfirmed whether her quiet bow is directly related to the scandal that blamed allegations between academy trustees and the downed CEO Deborah Dugan.”

Check out all of the musicians who have performed below.

Demi Lovato

Ariana Grande

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus, BTS, Mason Ramsey, Dipl., Young Thug & Nas

Billie Eilish

I am with her

Tyler, the Creator & Charlie Wilson & Boyz II Men

Angelique Kidjo

Camila cabello

Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton

Jonas Brothers

Lizzo

