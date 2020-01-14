advertisement

A private security company has been appointed to provide 24-hour protection in a building in Perth following a series of fires.

Residents of Pomarium Street apartments were assured immediate action was taken to avoid further incidents during a meeting with police, housing officials and firefighters on Monday evening.

Firefighters have been called to four twin blocks since late October.

At least one of the fires was deliberately started, confirmed local manager David Anderson.

Thirty people were evacuated from the eight-story building after a fire in a garbage store on the ground floor on December 22.

But Mr. Anderson said there was a question mark over the two most recent cases on January 5 and 9.

“They were somewhere between deliberate and reckless,” he said.

“We can’t be sure, but it may be too much of a coincidence.”

Fireworks were blamed for the first call on October 27.

About 20 residents gathered at the Queen’s Hotel to discuss recent events. They were told that the guards’ coverage had been increased, while a security company had been appointed “to further reassure” the residents.

Clare Mailer, Head of Housing for the Perth and Kinross Council, said: “We have appointed an external security company to patrol the apartments 24/7. They will be there for at least two weeks and we can continue after if necessary. “

Meanwhile, officers plan to install new sprinklers and smoke detection equipment in the trash stores. They also plan to lock down the trash can after two of the fires were caused by discarded cigarettes.

“We are worried about three fires here in such a short time,” said Mailer.

“The main thing for us is to reassure the tenants that we take these incidents seriously, while supporting them in every way possible. We are listening to what action they would like us to take. “

During the meeting, the option of a 24-hour concierge received a mixed response.

Mailer said, “We need to listen to the residents and have a full consultation on what they would like to see.

“More generally, we are working on a plan to improve the capital of the apartments, beyond the measures we have discussed today. We hope to share the details of this project with residents soon. This will really improve the building and the environment. “

Councilor Chris Ahern, vice-president of housing and community, said, “I was very encouraged by what the housing team and the firefighters are doing. It is clear that they are listening to the residents. “

PC Scott Birrell, Perth Community Police Officer, urged anyone with information on the fires to contact us.

