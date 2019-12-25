advertisement

A White Rock property owner says the city’s decision to remove street parking on McDonald Avenue places its tenant at risk of being hit by a vehicle.

Alex Schulz, who owns a 90-year-old “villa” in the 14700 block of McDonald Avenue and leases it to Joe Zucchet, said he was given a year to build a private parking stall for the house before the city went for terminate your street parking permit. The grace period expires January 6.

advertisement

After spending $ 6,000 on surveys and learning that the project could cost up to $ 50,000 – including up to $ 21,000 in tree removal deposits – Schulz said he can’t afford to do the work.

The city’s action to curb street parking, Zucchet said, will force McDonald Avenue residents to walk the streets – which has no sidewalks, no shoulders or street lights – to enter their homes.

READ ALSO: White Rock sets new levels of water park

In emails exchanged between city engineering director Jim Gordon and Zucchet, Gordon said the city conducted a road engineering review after a neighbor filed a complaint about parked vehicles blocking emergency vehicle directions and access.

“We have recently advised the landlord that, for safety and urgent access reasons, we will remove parking on the road,” Gordon wrote to PAN, adding that McDonald’s is also an emergency road during the winter when Oxford is closed due to snow and ice.

When asked via email if the city considered the safety of residents who would now have to walk McDonald Avenue to access their homes, city communications manager Donna Kell responded that the city wants to ensure it is a city. pedestrian-friendly and addresses climate change.

READ ALSO: South Surrey parking ticket worries, disappoints

“There are city streets, including McDonald Avenue, that do not have a sidewalk and are therefore a pedestrian challenge,” Kell wrote. “The city will take a careful look at the sidewalks as part of a community consultation in 2020 on the future study of the Integrated Transport and Infrastructure Master Plan.”

Gordon wrote that the city review found that the road is approximately 4.8 meters wide, allows for two-way travel and allows street parking along a portion of the north side of the road.

He explained that a fire truck is 2,895 meters wide and a recycling truck is 3.11 meters wide, which does not take into account the side mirrors.

Gordon noted that “Canada’s standard transportation requires” six-meter-wide two-lane road or 5.4-meter-wide one-lane and one-lane parking.

However, Schulz said the TAC sets guidelines, not standards, as stated on the TAC website. Schulz also noted that the city’s settlement still does not meet the TAC guidelines cited by Gordon.

“If you’re going to penalize me for using a guideline and saying it doesn’t meet the guidelines, but make sure your solution meets the guideline better,” Schulz said.

When asked if it is correct that the city’s settlement will still not meet TAC guidelines, Kell said removing parking is “something we can do today to improve safety for our drivers, make more room for local residents and city service vehicles, and proactively plan for emergency response. “

Lisa Wade, who lives in the neighborhood but on Roper Avenue, contacted PAN with similar concerns as Zucchet and Schulz, however, she said she doesn’t know anyone.

Wade said she’s curious if the removal of narrow-street parking is turning into a city-wide initiative.

“Is it going to be a universal decision? How are they making a decision to apply this standard at McDonald’s, but they’re not thinking … or thinking about other side streets in the city?” Wade said.

Wade said the ruling looks like a “knee-jerk reaction” to a complaint from a resident.

“If there was a complaint about someone parking too close to a road, why not just issue a ticket to the vehicle owner instead of eliminating parking all the way?” Wade said.

When told about the city’s concern over emergency vehicles, Wade said she phoned the city’s fire chief and asked the question.

“He said no one spoke to him and he didn’t bother with emergency vehicles,” Wade said.

PAN reached out to the fire director via email, who has not yet responded. However, when PAN raised the issue with Gordon in connection with a conflicting statement reported by the chief, Kell responded that Chief Phil Lemire works closely with other departments to ensure public safety.

“The chief said that, fortunately, there have been no incidents so far when parking has caused an issue, but it has been a continuing concern,” Kell wrote.

Meanwhile, Schulz said, the estimated cost of $ 50,000 to build a parking pad is conservative, as it does not take into account the relocation of city utilities should the issue arise.

“There was no way given or any suggestion that authorization would be given to modify the requirements to place in a parking stall,” Schulz said. “The apathy I got from the city is basically, ‘we don’t give a flight …'”

“I’m sorry, I don’t have $ 50,000 to basically lay a temporary structure. We all know that that 90-year-old villa, the other person buying it or potentially me, will probably demolish it and put a house on it, “Schulz said.

Schulz, who lives in Alberta, says she rents the house for a net cash flow of zero. He expressed concern about his ability to rent property to prospective tenants.

He also fears Zucchet might leave because of parking concerns, exposing Schulz to a free estate tax.

“Everybody’s crying about the lack of housing in the Middle East, now you’re getting more home from the market for one person’s complaint,” Schulz said.

Schulz said one opportunity for the city would be to withdraw traffic violations and expand it to meet TAC guidelines.

“If they were to make it one-sided and at least follow the instructions and be honest about it, then I would be like, okay. They are at least serious about their security concerns … They are citing security but they are exposing my neighbor and anyone else who has to walk that path, “Schulz said.

aaron.hinks@peacearchnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories that you won’t find anywhere else right in your inbox.

Sign up here

advertisement