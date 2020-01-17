advertisement

Iranian chess officer Shohreh Bayat has admitted that she will not be returning home after pictures of her from the first leg of the Shanghai Women’s World Chess Championship were distributed.

The 32-year-old was appointed chief referee of the event for the first time in her career, but pictures of her who didn’t wear a hijab made it back to Iran.

Headscarves are mandatory in Iran and are punished for, among other things, public warnings, fines, or arrests.

Activists have been protesting the rule for some time, including the social media campaign launched in 2014 by Iranian exile journalist Masih Alinejad, which encouraged Iranian women to show self-portraits without veils, which they then posted on the Facebook page “My Stealthy Freedom”.

But Bayat did not want to protest when pictures of her circulated with her scarf around her shoulders or loose on her head and completely removed.

Bayat is in Russia to lead the second leg of the World Cup between defending champion Ju Wenjun from China and Russian challenger Alexandra Gorychkina.

The couple are battling for the price of $ 300,000 ($ 483,210), the largest prize in the almost 100-year history of the competition.

One of Shohreh Bayat's greatest career success has been dwarfed.

Bayat informed the BBC that she did not feel safe to return to her home country, although she claimed to have covered her head at international tournaments, although she disagreed with the Iranian rule.

“I turned on my cell phone and saw that my picture was everywhere (in Iranian media),” she said. “They said I didn’t wear a headscarf and wanted to protest the hijab.

“It’s against my belief. People should have the right to choose the way they want to dress, it shouldn’t be forced. I tolerated it because I live in Iran. I had no choice. “

After refusing to write an apology and defend the Iranian dress code, Bayat said it was too risky to go back to her family.

“Because of the headscarf, many people are in prison in Iran. It’s a very serious problem, ”she said. “Maybe you want to give me an example.”

I spoke to the Iranian chess referee Shohreh Bayat, one of the few top-level women who told me she was too scared to return to Tehran after an argument over her headscarf.

Now she has taken it off and spoken out against Iran’s strict dress code for women. https://t.co/es8nKhcFY1

– Sarah Rainsford (@sarahrainsford), January 15, 2020

Bayat asked the Iranian Chess Federation to write a letter to guarantee its security, but they allegedly refused.

The Vice President of the International Chess Federation (FIDE), Nigel Short, tweeted his support for Bayat.

Shohreh Bayat – the first woman ever to be Secretary General of a sports association in Iran. The only category A international referee in Asia. A great ambassador for your country. pic.twitter.com/18H8ESqwkp

– Nigel Short (@nigelshortchess) January 9, 2020

FIDE spokeswoman Misha Friedman reported in the New York Times that no one from the Iranian government had asked Bayat to be removed from her role.

“We believe that it is within the confines of the association’s rules and we are satisfied with the work that it does, so there is no problem in our view,” he said.

Bayat had the hijab early in the competition.

It’s a frustrating situation for Bayat, one of the few best female chess referees in the world and the only one from Asia, whose achievements in the game are affected by a stir.

“I can’t imagine Iranian women participating in such a high-level tournament. But the only thing that matters to them is my hijab, not my qualification. It really bothers me,” she said.

Bayat is currently unsure how to proceed. However, feeling unable to return to Iran, she has decided that she has nothing left to lose and has removed her hijab altogether.

“This is a very difficult decision. I am so sad because I will miss my family, “she admitted, although she said that removing her scarf meant that she could be” myself “.

“Of course, if I had the choice to return to Iran, I would like to do that,” says Ms. Bayat. “But I don’t know what would happen to me.”

– with AFP

Originally published as a viral photo, furore triggers security fears

