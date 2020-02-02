advertisement

If you’re a “Generation X” child, you might remember Fonzies – a popular pinball salon in Port Elliot that has now become a family. If you do, it could be yours for the first time in 50 years.

The 1012 m² house 39 The Strand is available for a price of USD 695,000 and is located between the family-friendly Hotel Elliot and the popular Thunderbird restaurant. It has been run by the same family for half a decade.

Sellers Mike and Diana Richardson said Mr. Richardson’s parents bought the property when it was a fruit and vegetable shop.

“They knocked it down and Dad built Fonzies, a pinball salon with pool tables, jukebox, and canteen,” said Richardson.

“People from Adelaide used to come to Fonzies. We served hot food, milkshakes, cold drinks, ice cream, fries and lollies.

“When Fonzies waned, all the amusements were sold and Dad offered me the property as a house I’ve been living in for nearly 40 years.”

Both Mr. and Mrs. Richardson said the location of the property is ideal for buyers looking for an opportunity that offers a range of options.

“It’s just a short walk to beautiful Horseshoe Bay and it’s literally just around the corner from the train station to get to the Cockle Train,” he said.

“It’s been a long time in my family, so there are a lot of memories, but I think it’s time for someone with a new perspective to do what they want with the place.

“It’s a chance of a lifetime if you think about it.”

Ray White Goolwa and Victor Harbor Principal Nathan Fry said the house was on one side of the large block, which could allow the construction of an adjacent property similar to the neighboring development (subject to approval).

“It could be used to advertise like a cafe, restaurant or hotel, or it could be bought for mixed use,” he said.

“Many people don’t know that there is, because there is a huge hedge in front that you can drive a thousand times without noticing what’s there.

“I think it will be a real surprise to people, and if they see this opportunity between two popular companies, I think that what they can achieve will use up.”

Port Elliot is a popular holiday destination, just an hour’s drive from Adelaide.

“It is very accessible and Horseshoe Bay is one of the most beautiful beaches in the state that families love to come to every summer,” said Fry.

“The beach is full of hotels, cafes, second-hand shops and historic buildings, so it’s a very, very popular street.

“This property is a unique offer in the most desirable location along the coast.”

Mr. Fry runs a “Best Offer” campaign that ends at 12:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 19, unless previously sold.

