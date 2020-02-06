advertisement

Update: Leicestershire police say the road is now fully open again.

A busy section of the city’s Eyres Monsell neighborhood is partially closed tonight after a collision.

Leicestershire police announced the closure of the Glenhills Way county section between Pork Pie Island and Pasley Road shortly after 7 p.m.

There is currently no information on the number of vehicles involved or the severity of the incident.

A poster on the Facebook page of Spotted Eyres Monsell and Saffron Lane said: “A car destroyed a lamp post and a truck stopped.

“Lots of police and an ambulance. It looks like the car got into the gate just before the lights.”

Another said, “It was a pretty unpleasant accident.”

The force’s Facebook page said, “** TRAFFIC UPDATE ** @ 7:12 PM Road closure between pork pie roundabout and Pasley Road County.

“Thank you for your patience. Updates to follow.”

