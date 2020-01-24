advertisement

January 24, 2020

If someone wonders where the US Department of Energy would be driving with a former lobby of the automotive industry, don’t ask. Recently beaten Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette started his first full year in the office with a tinkling approval of new R&D for energy storage. In the latest development, DOE has dropped $ 133 million for a new financing round for advanced vehicle technology, with the majority of the pie going to EVs, EV batteries, EV charging and other projects that promote the use of EVs.

More money for the electric vehicle revolution

The energy department’s continued focus on electric vehicles is all the more interesting in the context of renewed pressure from the Trump * administration to reduce fuel efficiency and air quality standards for the automotive industry.

In fact, the $ 133 million is part of a larger financing plan of nearly $ 300 million, announced under the title “Research into sustainable transport.”

The overall goal is to provide “affordable, clean, efficient and household energy options” to the American population that “gives families and businesses more choice in how they meet their mobility needs.”

If that sounds like there isn’t much room for maneuver for engines with fossil fuels, there isn’t.

In addition to the $ 133 million for advanced vehicle research, the plan includes $ 100 million for biofuels R&D and another $ 64 million to scale up hydrogen fuel (the usual reservation applies to hydrogen: fossil natural gas is currently the primary source for hydrogen, but commercial viability is in sight for renewable hydrogen and markets for renewable hydrogen are emerging).

Electric vehicles: Follow The Money

Although the $ 133 million plan includes all “advanced” technologies, electric vehicles get the lion’s share.

The package includes a $ 40 million Batteries and Electrification category for projects to improve lithium-ion batteries with silicon-based anodes, as well as the development of electric drive systems that eliminate rare earth metals, and utility-managed systems for managing the network load at large numbers of electric vehicles all charge at the same time.

An additional part of $ 36 million is aimed at community partnerships for EV charging and other systematic approaches to using alternative fuel vehicles in communities and fleets.

By “alternative” DOE also means gaseous fuels, including natural gas and biogas and hydrogen. Given the new financing aimed at biogas and hydrogen, it will be interesting to see how much of those $ 36 million goes to natural gas projects.

To complete the picture, a $ 13.5 million piece is dedicated to projects that improve the affordability, connectivity, use, and energy efficiency of transportation systems, while the remaining $ 1.2 million goes to transport and energy analysis.

More and better (and cheaper) batteries for electric vehicles

The corner for energy storage is perhaps the most interesting part of the entire plan. In the financing description, the Vehicle Technologies Office of the Energy Department takes credit for reducing the costs of advanced electric vehicle batteries by 75% since 2008.

“Almost every plug-in electric vehicle on the road today uses VTO-developed battery technology,” the office explains, and it’s clearly not about resting on its laurels.

For the new funding round, VTO tells grant applicants that it is “looking for new battery chemicals and cell technologies to further reduce costs, by more than half, to less than $ 100 / kWh, while increasing the driving range to 300 km and the charging time is shortened to less than 15 minutes by 2028. “

DOE pursues a wide range of energy storage technologies, but silicon-based technology was included in the Roadmap of the EV Battery Board in 2017 and it seems that lithium-ion with silicon anodes is the winning combination for the next generation of electric vehicles, at least for now.

The silicon angle may sound a little shaky, but energy storage researchers are finding ways to bypass the shortcomings of silicon and achieve a significant increase in energy density compared to Li-ion batteries with conventional graphite anodes.

Rice University has just announced a new breakthrough in silicone-based battery technology, and the US energy storage company Enevate is already taking a silicon-based battery for electric vehicles with a charging time as fast as refueling a gas mobile.

A contribution to the image of the electric battery is the role of the efficiency of the drive. In that area, VTO wants to double the useful life with printable magnets and other technology of the next generation.

CleanTechnica contacts Rice for more information about their research, so keep an eye on this.

Image (screenshot) via US DOE, Roadmap technical team electrochemical energy storage

Tina Casey specializes in military and operational sustainability, advanced technology, emerging materials, biofuels and water and wastewater problems.









