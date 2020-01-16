advertisement

LONDON – Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne opens an international meeting in London today to commemorate the victims of the Ukrainian jet shot down by Iran.

Canada chairs the assembly of representatives from four other countries who have lost citizens in the crash: Ukraine, Sweden, Afghanistan and the United Kingdom.

The group is hoping for a common position on Iran, which has sent mixed signals regarding the investigation it has launched.

The federal government hopes that justice and financial compensation for the families will result. All 176 people on board were killed last week when an Iranian missile hit Ukraine International Airlines flight PS752.

Dutch officials are also coming because of the country’s expertise resulting from a five-year investigation into the fatal kill of Malaysian Airlines’ MH17 flight over Ukraine, which investigators have accused Russia of.

Iran is leading the investigation because the crash occurred on its soil. However, there are precedents for transferring this responsibility to another country that has suffered losses. Iran lost 82 citizens in the crash, and 57 Canadians were killed.

The Canadian press independently confirmed at least 89 victims with links to Canada, many of whom students and professors returned after visiting relatives in Iran during the December vacation.

Today’s meeting will likely look at the status of the aircraft’s black box or black box, which could contain important flight data and cockpit records. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said his country’s investigators had retrieved the Ukrainian plane’s flight recorders and sent them to France for analysis.

Shortly after the crash, a senior Iranian aviation official said the country would not hand over the 3 1/2 year old Boeing 737-800 flight recorders to the American company.

Minister of Transport Marc Garneau says Iran is working with the two Canadian investigators on site, but he wants Canada to be officially in the international investigation round.

“We will send very, very strong messages to Iran,” said Garneau of Wednesday’s meeting in Ottawa.

“President Rouhani made a comment about the effect that they want to work together, but of course the question everyone is asking is: will they keep that promise?”

On Wednesday, the Prime Minister’s parliamentary secretary said the government is now considering ways to compensate victims’ families as the international process may drag on for years.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has been on the phone with his international counterparts, including United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and the leaders of Afghanistan, the United Arab Emirates and Jordan in recent days.

The Prime Minister and the Secretary General confirmed the need for a full and thorough international investigation. They welcomed the participation of the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) in the investigation, ”reads the Guterres appeal. The ICAO is based in Montreal.

By Mike Blanchfield

