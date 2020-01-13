advertisement

The Secretary of State for Scotland has said that it would be “unacceptable” to give the Scottish Parliament the right to decide on referendums.

Alister Jack said the country would be plunged into “Neverendums” if the British government accepted the request by SNP chief Nicola Sturgeon to make an order under section 30 or to give powers to hold referendums to Holyrood.

Angus MP Dave Doogan said it would be “wishful thinking” for the Conservatives to believe that the SNP had not been given the mandate to call for a second vote on Scottish independence after the December election.

The SNP won 47 of the 59 possible seats in Scotland, while the Conservatives lost seven.

The Labor party retained only one seat and the Lib Dems won four – despite the fact that leader Jo Swinson lost his seat in East Dunbartonshire.

Speaking to BBC Politics Scotland, Jack said he had advised number 10 not to grant the section 30 order that would allow the SNP to hold a second independence referendum in six years.

Mr. Jack said: “Nicola Sturgeon has asked that the Scottish Parliament have the right to hold referendums in the future at any time it chooses.

“This is unacceptable. I wrote to the Prime Minister about this this week and he will respond very soon to Nicola Sturgeon’s letter of December 19.

“It would be wrong for us to give the right to the Scottish Parliament to fix referendums, the context and the timetable for the simple reason that Scotland would be plunged into” Neverendums “.

“Nicola Sturgeon said she fully awaits a refutation from the PM and my advice to him is to say so.”

Mr Doogan said: “We are firmly in the field of wishful thinking of the Scottish Conservatives given their disastrous performance in the general elections in December in Scotland.

“They advertise their 43% UK voting share as a mandate for whatever they choose, while rejecting the SNP’s 45% voting share in Scotland as changing nothing.

“The SNP’s mandate to win 80% of the seats in Scotland is the product of our campaign message” The right to choose from Scotland “.

“The British government’s refusal to concede this basic democratic principle is unsustainable and cannot survive long in this new year.”

The dispute follows a march organized in Glasgow this weekend by supporters of Scottish independence.

Organizers of the All Under One Banner march said that about 80,000 people attended.

