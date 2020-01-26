advertisement

The imposing A6 building in Milford sought out the world as if it would remain closed until January 34.

Closed for the better part of the decade, people doubted that The Strutt Arms would ever reopen.

So when a million pound renovation project was announced last year, there was tremendous interest in its resurrection.

The good people of Belper and Duffield had, after all, spent years walking past the place wondering what would happen to such an imposing building.

Now, like Lazarus, he has returned from the dead and has been renamed The Strutt Arms Hotel because it offers rooms.

Our vague memory of the old place was that of a large traditional pub which was quite dark inside with red carpets with a swirling pattern.

The new interior is completely different. The floor has pleasant patterned tiling to start with. This is the second thing we noticed.

The first was the warm welcome.

In fact, the two wait staff who looked after us during the evening seemed remarkably cheerful and friendly.

To start, we had the antipasti and the crisp halloumi sharing tray. The latter was nicely presented on a bed of fresh salad leaves, a nice mixture of orange and green.

The roasted pepper sauce was sweet but not too sweet and the crispy fried halloumi was crispy. Nothing overwhelming but worth anyone’s money.

Crispy halloumi with roasted sweet pepper sauce



The antipasti sharing platter included two types of salami, two kinds of Palma ham, hummus, sun-dried tomatoes, olive oil with balsamic vinegar, salad and bread.

There was a good selection of cooked meats and the various items on the platter were good. It was a little disappointing to find that there were only four slices of baguette between the two of us.

Since the youngest member of our group of three decided to make a makeshift sandwich with two of the pieces, that left us with a lot of hummus to sponge with a precious bun.

Eating hummus with a fork is not a great look but we were left with no option. However, nothing to say except that.

Antipasti sharing tray at the Strutt Arms hotel



What can be said for the renovated Strutt Arms Hotel is that its menu covers all the basics. There is the classic pizza option that was chosen by our young teenager, a gourmet burger that won over the young adult at our party and the tarragon sauce bar that tempted this cynical and tired restaurant reviewer. world.

The bar was quite good and a good size too. The skin might have been a little crisper to offer a little more contrast with the fish, but this is a fairly minor problem, in fairness.

Tarragon Bar at Strutt Arms Hotel



The mash was beautiful and smooth. The thick tarragon sauce was full of flavor without being overpowering and the green beans were fresh, lightly cooked and had a good crunch.

When it comes to luxury burgers, the Strutt burger ticked many boxes, with a quality portion of beef, bacon and a fried egg in the middle of a brioche bun.

Given that it was accompanied by crispy fries, it seemed a little strange to have a brown pike on top of the bun with two slices of crumpled pickles.

The hash brown was not eaten, but everything else on the plate went well.

The Strutt hamburger had a skewer of hash brown



The Margherita pizza was simple and tasty, served on a board with lots of cheese and a thin base.

After asking for extra olives, the pizza arrived with lots of extra olives.

The problem was that these were whole olives which, for a teenager who seemed to object to the use of cutlery, caused problems when unrolling the pizza when the slices were picked up.

That said, with the exception of the crusts, it was polished without complaint.

Whole olives tend to roll on pizza if you avoid cutlery



The surprise of the evening came with the dessert. The portions were quite large so the three of us were quite plentiful but we doubled and ordered the trio of desserts and we were glad we did when we arrived.

It was an impressive sight. The kind of dessert that would adorn just about any high-end restaurant.

Not surprisingly, this trio of desserts included three different desserts. From left to right, there was a fruity mousse with a raspberry on top; a very small chocolate pie with a physalised fruit wedged in the middle, its leaves forming a sort of canopy on top, and a chocolate mousse.

They offered a variety of different flavors and textures, including tangy raspberry and physalis, sweet caramel and rich chocolate. Each offering was presented on an inverted comma of thick fruit juice.

The dessert trio was an impressive sight



Where the juice had accumulated, there were small thoughts, which was a nice touch. They looked good enough to eat. So we ate one.

They are edible but look better than their taste, in all fairness.

It was a surprisingly dramatic finale to our meal.

All in all, it’s a welcome comeback for the resurrected arms raised. The variety of dishes on the menu will cater for everyone except the most picky diners and there is also a decent menu for the kids.

In addition, the two servers who supported us seemed pleasant, friendly and professional, which made us feel very welcome.

There were probably a dozen other guests during our stay, which may not be too bad for a cold and foggy Wednesday evening in January.

There is plenty of parking and for two courses each for three people as well as desserts and drinks, £ 67.20 seemed about right.

In other words, not too expensive for locals too tired to cook in the evening.

And worth a visit for those curious to see what this Lazarus gastropub has to offer.

The law project

Crispy halloumi served with roasted pepper chutney and salad garnish £ 4.95

Selection of antipasti (for two) 12.95 €

Hamburger Strutt with smoked Jack cheese, pickles, fried egg and hash brown £ 11.95

Pizza Margherita with olives £ 7.95 (50p for olives)

Tarragon bar with mashed potatoes and green beans € 14.95

Dessert trio £ 5.95

Large cranberry juice £ 3.50

Large orange juice £ 3.50

Apple and raspberry J20 € 2.75

Apply € 2.95

Total £ 67.20

* The Derby Telegraph makes secret visits to restaurants, takeout and cafes to provide a fair, balanced and accurate report on customer service and the food offered. We hope that for the business owner and the client we can make a positive report on the places we visit. However, if our experience is not 100% positive, we have a duty to report exactly what we find.

