This year Valentine’s Day falls on a Friday, so it’s likely to be particularly busy for Derby restaurants.

This means, of course, that you must get a reservation if you want to avoid spending the evening of February 14 shivvering in a store door with a kebab.

Your partner, wife, husband, girlfriend, boyfriend, Squeeze, friend with benefits or even this last minute date online deserves better.

While some of us are happy to snuggle up in a bus shelter while romantically sharing fish and chips, in some couples it would cause resentment or even legal action.

Fortunately, there are many options in and around Derby town center, ranging from fun and informal to chic and sophisticated.

Here are some suggestions that could help Cupid’s arrow find its target the evening of February 14.

Chronology

Derby restaurants rated for their romance

The dining room at 121 It is the place that replaced the award-winning Terroir Bistro with a lighter and more airy decor. It is headed by the former chef at Blacksmith’s Loft and The Wonky Table, which should give you an idea of ​​what to expect. Here’s what we thought when we looked at it in August. Browns A traditional English gourmet establishment serving high quality cuisine. Based in Thornhill Road, Littleover, it is a little off the beaten track but worth looking for. It’s a place worth dressing up and the food is an excellent standard. Or it was when we looked at the place last year. Here is our opinion if you want a taste. Darwin’s house This place is VERY different from The Golden Pheasant pub it replaced. The food is a real treat and there are many more ambitious dishes alongside some classics to please the old regulars of Golden Pheasant. Maybe a good one for couples who have different culinary tastes. Here’s our recent review of House of Darwin. The Cottonworks Derby’s last upscale restaurant is at Darley Abbey Mills, a short walk from Darleys who, as we haven’t been since he changed hands, we haven’t put him on this list. Less formal than Darleys, it’s definitely worth a try. In addition, there is a nice wine bar in the courtyard so you can continue your romantic evening with a few cocktails. Here is what we thought during our visit. The European restaurant Charming and comfortable in a wonderfully crazy old building at Iron Gate, overlooking the cathedral, it has the kind of warmth and charm ideal for an intimate tête-à-tête, as they say. Here’s how our reviewer rated it on our last visit which, in all fairness, was some time ago now. Lorentes This lively Spanish tapas restaurant is the favorite restaurant of many folk Derby. It’s busy and dynamic, so it’s not the place for a classic candlelit romance, but it’s fun to share tapas dishes … as long as you don’t get involved in a bitter argument over the last delicious piece of juicy chorizo. This is what the Secret Service thought the last time they visited. Pierre Bistro Good quality cuisine, a pleasant atmosphere and reasonable prices have made Bistrot Pierre an eternal favorite among Derby guests. Best book early as it is a default restaurant choice for many people in the city. We took a French woman on our last visit and you can find out what she thinks here. The arms of Exeter Superior pub food and great beer have made The Exeter Arms arguably the best drinker in town if you want a good meal. There’s a little new in the back that protects diners from the hustle and bustle of the bar. A solid choice if you want an informal place with real beers. And the pies too, we particularly liked the pies on our last visit. Here’s what we thought. The Palfrey Derby’s restaurant of the year, The Palfrey is likely to be booked fairly quickly for Valentine’s Day. The bar downstairs serves cocktails and it’s in the heart of the city if you want to go out. Or just want easy access to a taxi station to get home before midnight. That’s what we thought when we looked at it in May. Ebi If your other half likes sushi and sashimi, this is the perfect choice for Valentine’s Day. It is one of the best Japanese restaurants in the UK and has recently been praised by the Financial Times. Here is the review that we produced several months before the FT intervened. The Wonky table Charming atmosphere, pleasant decor, good service and original food, the Wonky table is a safe bet for Valentine’s Day. The menu tends to be quite varied and interesting, so even if your relationship is in its final stages, you can still talk about food. The “secret garden” at the back (photo below) is pleasantly intimate. Here’s what we thought of it when we last looked at the place.

* The Derby Telegraph makes secret visits to restaurants, takeout and cafes to provide a fair, balanced and accurate report on customer service and the food offered. We hope that for the business owner and the client we can make a positive report on the places we visit. However, if our experience is not 100% positive, we have a duty to report exactly what we find.

