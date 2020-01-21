advertisement

If you think Egyptian hieroglyphs are confusing, wait until you see this Viking code, which has taken 1200 years to resolve and which apparently warns us of global warming.

The secret code is inscribed in centuries-old granite slabs, and it is believed that the coding predicts climate change and predicts the end of the world as it describes a “struggle with the weather”.

The granite is located in Sweden and is believed to date from AD 800, since it refers to Emperor Theodoric the Great, king of the Ostrogoths and ruler of the independent Kingdom of the Ostrogoths in Italy between 493 and 526.

While the lines carved into the rock seem like simple scribbles, a team of researchers led by Professor Per Holmberg from the University of Gothenburg tried to crack the old code.

In a journal published by Uppsala University, the team explains how they managed to decrypt the message.

The report entitled The Rök Runestone and the End of the World reads:

The study combines perspectives and insights from semiotics, philology, archeology and religious history and presents a completely new interpretation that follows a unified theme and shows how the monument can be understood in the socio-cultural and religious context of the early Viking Age in Scandinavia. According to the proposed interpretation, the inscription consists of nine puzzling questions.

According to the researchers, Theodoric’s reign was considered a bad omen, since a number of volcanic eruptions left parts of Europe in the dark after his death, while disease and famine spread to the region and crops failed.

The study suggests that the inscription deals with a fear triggered by Varin’s son being struck down in battle when a solar storm previously colored the sky red. During the same period, an eclipse of the sun made the sun disappear and a patch of particularly cold weather conditions made the harvests fail. This year, 50% of the Scandinavian population either fled the region in search of food or died of hunger.

The research group also raised concerns about “all four suns” and asked questions about the Nordic god Odin (the god of wisdom, poetry, death, divination, and magic).

As reported by The Sun, part of the code is translated as follows:

According to Vamoth, these runes are. And Varin, the father, made it after the sentenced son.

Let’s say this as a reminder of Odin, which spoils of war were there two, which spoils twelve times, both from one to the other?

This apparently refers to the “monthly battle of the sun and moon for the moonlight” and speaks of a wolf that kills the sun.

The rest of the coding includes much more about wolves, killing wolves, killing the sun, battlefields, and other such divine images that are obviously very important to Vikings and Viking gods.

However, I think if I want to find out about climate change warnings, I will probably read something that was released recently, and that doesn’t speak so much about wolves.

