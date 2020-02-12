Union leader Anthony Albanese says he has no concerns about a secret group of pro-coal members and senators.

The so-called Otis Group wants to push Labor to the right on issues such as coal and climate change.

Mr. Albanese found out only through the media that the group of 20 existed.

“The Labor Party agrees in our position that climate change is real and that we need to take measures to reduce our emissions,” Albanese told reporters Thursday.

“Good measures against climate change mean more jobs, lower emissions and lower energy prices.”

Shadow treasurer Jim Chalmers, who comes from the right faction in the party, also learned about the group through the media.

“I knew it later, but I didn’t know it at the time,” Chalmers told ABC Radio.

Scott Morrison made fun of the breakaway group named after a restaurant in Canberra.

“I don’t know if it’s Milo and Otis or just Otis or how many others are involved,” the Prime Minister told reporters in Canberra.

“But more than 20 Labor MPs come together … I don’t think there is a Lazy Susan at Otis, but that’s how it is done at the Labor Party.

“They go to lunch, do business, and it appears that the opposition leader has a couple of things to explain.”

Originally published as Secret Coal Group Blindsides Labor Leader