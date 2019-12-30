advertisement

She went underground after her picture was plastered in all media.

The mysterious blonde poo jogger, whose striking light pink sweater should have been a dead giveaway,

But although some people said they knew who the Paddington policewoman was and that she was not well, the police are still unable to track her down.

PR Queen Roxy Jacenko ignited social media in flames when she released CCTV footage she had taken of the woman who vomited several times outside her Sydney office.

Immediately the footage was everywhere and everyone wanted to know who the woman was and why she didn’t have time to go to the nearby cafe to go to the bathroom.

media_cameraA woman caught vomiting in front of Roxy Jacenko’s offices.

While Jacenko said that she no longer wanted to burden the debacle, the police told news.com.au that the Surry Hills Police Area Command had investigated the matter.

“No interested person was identified at this point,” they said.

“In addition, we have known no further incidents since the matter was reported.”

Like Jacenko, they advised against reporting crime on social media, but encouraged them to go to their local police station to report incidents.

Jacenko had called Australia publicly to identify the jogger who was dumping in front of her office.

The founder of Sweaty Betty posted a number of videos on her Instagram, which she then deleted. It shows the woman who appears to be relieving herself on the street this morning and Thursday before.

She asked her 247,000 followers, “Do you know who that person is?” Before telling news.com.au that she was about to find out who was to blame.

“We have received a number of references to the Poopetrator’s identity, which will be made available to the local police who are investigating the crime,” said Jacenko.

One of the clips released on the celebrity’s social media showed an incident that was recorded on October 10, shortly after 6:30 a.m. by a CCTV camera. There the blonde woman stops between two parked cars on Watson Street in the inner-eastern Sydney, a suburb of Paddington.

In a pink top and black leggings, she dropped her pants and ducked while holding the phone between her teeth.

A second video, taken shortly after 6 a.m. on October 14, showed the woman jogging down the street on the way to commit the unpleasant public act.

At the time, Jacenko told news.com.au that the woman’s disgusting deposits had been left several times a week for four weeks.

media_cameraThe woman crouched behind a car and held her cell phone between her teeth.

Jacenko came under fire and was accused of triggering an advertising stunt.

She published a video sponsored by the Metamucil fiber supplement brand, which she dedicated to the “Paddington Poopinator” as an article “that no bathroom should be without”.

In her Instagram post, Jacenko posed next to a man in an idiot costume when she explained that the dietary supplement could be used to “avoid such situations”.

Jacenko told news.com.au that she couldn’t resist writing a sponsored post dedicated to the poo jogger.

“I suppose you could say that I have a knack for commercializing even the most random of situations,” she said. “I’m a businesswoman, that’s in my blood!”

Jacenko said the deal with Metamucil came about through her agency, The Ministry of Talent, to “chat at the beginning of the week” about a similar product.

“When the letter came to me, I thought I would highlight the concept of picking up the Paddington Poopinator … the agency that contacted us suggested that given the viral nature of Paddos Poopinator, Metamucil might be a good solution” , she said .

Jacenko said the response to the sponsored contribution was “different.”

“I mean, isn’t my name Roxy Polarizing Jacenko?” She said. “I stand by the fact that I would earn an Oscar if the whole Shebang were a stunt!”

A little later, those who knew the blonde woman’s secret said that she was not well.

She said she deleted her social media accounts because of the saga, at risk of continuing to be publicly ashamed.

Melbourne journalists, Zara McDonald and Michelle Andrews, described the controversy in their podcast “Shameless” and asked what was worse, what the jogger or Jacenko’s behavior.

“I thought Jacenko’s behavior was rougher,” said McDonald.

“The other thing that I found really gross about this whole saga is that Roxy Metamucil takes it afterwards … to publicly shame someone.”

While the identity of the poo jogger remains a mystery, at least her public poop has ceased.

The puzzle, originally published as Blonde Poo Jogger, continues

