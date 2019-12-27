advertisement

TORONTO – A retired judge will have to decide again whether to keep a hearing secret that will decide whether police officers should face disciplinary proceedings for their investigation into the death of an Indigenous man, the Ontario Supreme Court has ruled Friday.

The appeal raises important questions about the opening of police statutory board hearings guaranteed by the statute, the Court of Appeals said in its ruling.

The case was filed in October 2015, when the body of Stacy DeBungee, 41, was found on the McIntyre River in Thunder Bay, Ont. Within hours, the Thunder Bay Police Service said his death was not suspicious and closed its investigation.

DeBungee’s brother and First Nations chief of Rainy River complained to the provincial police oversight agency, the Office of the Independent Director of Police Review. In February 2018, the office found that there was evidence suggesting that officers involved in the death investigation had committed misconduct.

Due to the amount of time that had elapsed since the initial complaint, the city police service board had to decide whether to grant an extension to allow disciplinary proceedings to continue. Instead of deciding on its own, the board asked retired judge Lee Ferrier to hold an extension hearing.

At the urging of the chief of police, the oversight agency and the officers involved, Ferrier decided that the extension hearing should be held behind closed doors. He did so for the applicants’ objections and despite the fact that hearings under the Police Service Law are, by law, normally open to the public.

In his ruling, Ferrier ruled, among other things, that holding an open hearing could color witnesses and stigmatize the officers involved.

The applicants and the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation appealed to the Divisional Court, where they unsuccessfully argued that the statute requires an open hearing, except in narrow circumstances.

In the complaint, the complainants and the CBC argued that the lengthy hearing should be open in light of allegations of racism and mistreatment by Thunder Bay police against the indigenous community.

The higher court found that Ferrier was partially right. However, it also noted a subsequent Court of Appeal ruling that the statute guarantees the public’s right to attend police board meetings unless there are compelling reasons to reduce that right.

The Court of Appeal ordered Ferrier to look at his secrecy ruling, but offered some reasons as to why he should lean toward openness.

“It is arguable that the price to be paid for that added element of legitimacy is the kind of openness that attracts regular quasi-judicial proceedings,” the Court of Appeal noted.

In addition, the court noted that a very critical report by the surveillance agency on systemic racism within Thunder Bay police has been public since then, and issues related to DeBungee’s death have attracted considerable media interest and are widely known .

“The complaint that (the officers) were guilty of misconduct is part of a much larger pattern of concern,” the court said. “The racial tension between the indigenous community and the TBPS, the indigenous community’s distrust of the TBPS and the current state of criminal justice administration all strongly indicate the need for openness and transparency.”

This report from The Canadian Press was published on December 27, 2019.

