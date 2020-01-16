advertisement

Students walk along a sign at the south entrance of the University of Calgary on Tuesday, February 26, 2019. U students have already seen their tuition rise, but other students after high school in the city are still waiting to hear how many. I’ll pay more

Gavin Young / Postmedia

Students at Calgary-funded public colleges and universities are likely to pay more to go to school this fall, but many will have to wait to learn exactly what the cost increase will be.

Only one of the city’s secretaries has already approved tuition increases for the next academic year beginning in the fall of 2020. The University of Calgary approved the increase on Friday by up to 15 percent, with a typical undergraduate or art student facing about $ 316 in additional costs in 2020-21.

But elsewhere in the city, students are still in the dark about how much they will have to pay to continue their studies when the next school year begins.

Mount Royal University, Bow Valley College and the Southern Alberta Institute of Technology will each make decisions about raising tuition fees and student fees in the coming months, with schools each declining to provide many specifics but saying that costs for students may increase.

“It is likely that tuition will increase and we are also seeing the level of increase in our mandatory non-instructional fees,” said MRU Vice President of Finance and Administration Annalize Van Ham. “Indeed, our focus is on protecting the quality and delivery of our student services, but until final decisions are made, I am unable to discuss specifics.”

The MRU will ask the board of governors to approve a new schooling plan on February 24th. It is not yet known when SAIT will present its proposals, and school officials declined to provide information on what those tariff changes might look like.

Officials from the BVC told Wednesday’s administrators at Postmedia, proposing an average of seven percent tuition, the maximum allowed by the province, with a decision expected by March 31st. The school also says they are advising students on changes over the coming months.

The projected cost increases come as the UCP government lifted the post-secondary school freeze and handed back-to-school secondarys a 12.5 percent cut in three years on its October 2019 budget.

The budget led to updates to the province’s schooling framework, which allows Alberta universities to increase local student tuition by as much as seven percent, on average, for each of the next three years. Such increases are the first allowed in the province since the previous IDP government imposed a freeze on schooling in 2015.

Students at MRU are worried about the impact of their education becoming more expensive, according to Shayla Breen, president of the school’s student association. She said the average student graduating with student loan debt in 2018 owed her more than $ 28,000.

“There are some students who can’t afford tuition increases,” Breen said. “It is really difficult for me to understand why the province is now deciding not to invest in the secondary because it is now more than ever going to help our economy.”

While Van Ham said she recognizes student concerns about affordability, she says the school needs funding for classroom infrastructure improvements or the hiring of more instructors.

“Alberta has been under a freeze on schooling for some time so there is a gap that has been created with market rates outside our province,” she said. “We need to be mindful of our duty and our responsibility to our students to invest in a classroom experience.”

But Breen says he is not sure if an increase in tuition will translate into better education, given the depth of cuts from the province.

“I’ve also heard from students that they are very concerned about the quality of their education,” she said. “Just that tuition is growing doesn’t mean it will balance the budget for Mount Royal, so it fears what the quality of education will look like for any post-secondary in Alberta.”

Van Ham also stressed that the school would create “meaningful” scholarships for students most affected by any growth.

