We have previously written about Shiny Toy Syndrome at FantasyPros, and it’s worth discussing every year as a reminder. It essentially strengthens the value of young, untested gamers while pushing the old, boring – but safe and consistent – veterans aside. Sometimes these shiny toys work great (Ronald Acuna, Juan Soto), but sometimes they overwhelm them or they just flop totally. If a player doesn’t show up and has that immediate superstar impression, we tend to see them as disappointing and are ready to play the next big thing instead. As a fantasy manager, that’s exactly what you want. My greatest philosophy for the imagination is to find values. And with players announced less than a year later as the next big thing, it’s the perfect time to pounce. We’re going to take a look at some second-year players who could really break out of fantasy stars, but before we do that, we need to get rid of some sophomores that have already excelled. The best way for me to do this is to take the current NFBC-ADP (as of January 16) and all of the second year players who appear there. We can ignore that because they are already treated like fantasy kings.

This will fix the following:

Vladimir Guerrero (3B – TOR)

I can hear the argument that Guerrero underperformed last year. That’s okay, but I think overall it was a successful debut and without a combination of Jordan Alvarez and Pete Alonso, Guerrero wouldn’t be as high as many of us hoped it would be. His statcast numbers leave much to be desired, as his exit speed (58th percentile), his percentage of hits (46th percentile) and his starting angle were lower than expected – especially because he registered the hardest hit ball last year , But when I listened to the latest Rates and Barrels podcast and read Eno Sarris’ hit game, I was optimistic about an upswing for Guerrero. Sarris mentioned that Guerrero was in elite society with his ISO and strikeout rate, so I decided to find out for myself. I have set the following parameters:

PA> 400

ISO> .160

K% <18%

The results gave us 38 players, including Guerrero. Well, in the results you have guys like Eric Sogard, Maikel Franco and Kevin Pillar, but you also have elite players like Cody Bellinger, Alex Bregman, Ketel Marte, Anthony Rendon, Nolan Arenado, Xander Bogaerts and Francisco Lindor and more. And of those 38 players, Guerrero was one of two newcomers to the list (we’ll talk about the other one later). He is only 20 years old and his ability to achieve an above average ISO but a low exercise rate is encouraging for his future growth. He has to hit the ball harder – and higher – and I think we’ll see these wins this year.

Bo Bichette (SS – TOR)

Depending on who you talk to, Bichette is already a fantasy stallion. He’s played in just 48 games with 212 record appearances, so it’s silly to use his 162 tempo, but humor is mine: .311 / .358 / .571, 39 home runs, 113 runs, 74 RBIs, 14 steals. Even in a loaded position, Bichette could go into the second or third lap and finish in the top five.

Oscar Mercado (OF – CLE)

Do you remember the other rookie who made Guerrero’s list? Yes, it is Mercado. At the start of the 2019 season, Greg Allen was a fantasy sleeper because the Indians had no depth of field at all and Allen was a speed demon. In the end, it was Mercado who filled that void. It’s not getting a lot of attention this year because it’s outside the top 100, but it can give you a very similar production to Victor Robles, but you can get Mercado about 50 picks later.

Eloy Jimenez (OF – CHW)

If you have disappeared to the season back end, that’s understandable. But your last memory of Jimenez may have been July when he sustained an injury and only hit .163. However, what you missed when you were preparing for football was August, when he hit 0.281 with five home runs, and his September, when he hit 0.340 with nine home runs. Jimenez is far from a sleeper because he is 56th overall. So his progress is at his expense. Maybe it’s a hot thing, but I’m taking Eloy to reach 45 Homer this year.

Dylan Cease (SP – CHW)

That’s why I’m going to try and get as many shares in Cease as possible this year – though this baseball rate makes me nervous about defending the White Sox. The big reason? It’s the change at catcher. There was a 26-run difference between the image of James McCann behind the court last year (one of the worst image catchers in baseball) and Yasmani Grandal (one of the best). Using FanGraph’s FRM defensive measurement, Grandal (+17) was rated the best catcher in baseball, while McCann was the worst-qualified catcher at -9. This brings us to Cease, which compared to the rest of the league (48.5 percent) threw fewer places in the zone (45.7 percent), but also lived a little less on the edge (41.6 percent) than the league (42 , 6 percent)). If he can live more marginally there with Grandal, he can keep his strikes over one to nine. We know the skills are there because his Fastball pace (93rd percentile) and Fastball spin (87th percentile) are elite. If he can develop a third pitch in addition to his fastball and slider, he could experience a meteoric rise this year.

Other notable second year players

