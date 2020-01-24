advertisement

The new coronavirus, known as Novel Coronavirus 2019 or Wuhan Coronavirus, has infected over 800 people in China and has spread to at least six other countries since its outbreak in December 2019.

Corona viruses are a family of viruses that include colds and serious illnesses such as SARS.

4:00 p.m. UTC – Chicago case confirmed

The second case of coronavirus in the United States has been confirmed by tests, health officials said on January 24.

The Chicago resident, a woman in her sixties, returned from Wuhan, China on January 13, but showed no symptoms while traveling, health officials told reporters in a phone call.

When she developed symptoms, the woman turned to her doctor who asked about her travel history and took her to a hospital where she was isolated. The name of the hospital has not been released.

The first confirmed patient in the United States was Washington State.

Peel workers are chatting next to the ambulance entrance at the Providence Regional Medical Center after the CDC said that a traveler from China on January 21, 2020 in Everett, Washington was the first person in the United States to be diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus was asked. (Lindsey Wasson / Reuters)

2.30. UTC – California officials take samples from patients

According to health authorities, at least nine people will be tested for the new corona virus 2019 in a northern California district.

Alameda County Health Department officials told KRON4 that there are no confirmed cases of over nine people showing symptoms.

Patients either traveled to Wuhan, China, within the past 14 days, or had contact with another person exposed to the virus.

Health officials said the patients had a high fever and cough and samples were sent to the disease control and prevention centers for examination.

Chinese tourists with masks walk through the Ginza shopping district in Tokyo, Japan on January 24, 2020. (Tomohiro Ohsumi / Getty Images)

12:30 pm. UTC – Taiwan confirms two new virus cases

On the evening of January 24, Taiwanese health officials confirmed two new cases of the virus, bringing a total of three to the island.

A Chinese tourist, a woman in her fifties, and a Taiwanese man in her fifties were quarantined in the hospital. Both entered Taiwan on January 21 and were in Wuhan, officials said.

The Chinese woman went to hospital with fever symptoms on January 23.

The man developed cold symptoms on January 20 and went to hospital on January 23.

A nurse (C), wearing protective clothing to stop the spread of a deadly virus that started in the city, looks at a thermometer at Wuhan’s Fifth Hospital on January 24, 2020 (Hector Retamal / AFP via Getty Images))

11:30 a.m. (UTC) – China is extending barriers as the death toll rises to 26

The Chinese authorities have expanded the blocking and closing of tourist attractions before the New Year to curb a virus outbreak that has spread to almost all regions of the country. The number of confirmed cases of the new corona virus has exceeded 880 in China and confirmed 26 deaths.

The disease, which originated in downtown Wuhan, has spread to all regions of the country with the exception of Tibet.

Authorities have blocked 13 cities in Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located, from being closed to traffic. Around 40 million people are affected. Outside the epicenter, there were major closings of events to celebrate the upcoming Lunar New Year, and tourist attractions, including Beijing’s Forbidden City, some parts of the Great Wall, and Shanghai Disneyland.

