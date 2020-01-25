advertisement

With the second recoupling of “Love Island”, heads have officially turned.

The re-coupling of last night has definitely warmed up, with surprising changes in the way it all unfolded for some. Although Rebecca seems to have fallen for Connagh, it turned out that she decided to go with Luke T instead after a comfortable date changed things for her.

Meanwhile, Siannise was left furious that Rebecca had “passed behind her back” and teamed up with Luke T, claiming that there was “no loyalty there” between them. Nas ended up being chosen by Siannise, calling it “the life and soul of the villa”.

All of this drama, in the end, left Connagh with a “gh” sent home from the villa, leaving after only a short period of time on the show.

Right now, couples look like this:

Leanne and Mike

Shaughna and Callum

Sophie and Conner

Rebecca and Luke T

Jess and Luke M

Siannese and Nas

The question now is whether Sophie and Conner will continue next week and what will happen to them after their outbreak. On the one hand, Conner hinted that there was “another serious discussion” on the way for the two, so he could easily not be together during the next reconnection.

“Love Island” continues on Virgin Media One.

