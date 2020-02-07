advertisement

South Africa and England were frustrated by the rain when the second ODI in their three-game streak was canceled on Friday.

A succession of downpours in Durban delayed the game, then paused the action after South Africa started the inning and finally brought a damp end to the competition.

England sought a win in Kingsmead to make up for the seven-goal defeat in Newlands on Tuesday, while the host struggled to win to achieve a series win.

The game started almost two hours later than planned due to the wet weather, and South Africa scored 6.3 overs over a 37-1 – Joe Root Bowling Dangerman Quinton de Kock for 11 – before heavy showers forced players off the pitch.

An inconclusive result seemed inevitable when the field was drenched, but at an early evening inspection, the referees gave the go-ahead to restart the game, cutting the match to 26 overs-a-side.

South Africa went on and Reeza Hendricks hit an undefeated 35, but the fall of Temba Bavuma against Chris Jordan [21], who left the home team 71-2, coincided with the return of the rain.

The cancellation was confirmed a little over 20 minutes later, and the teams were now heading to Johannesburg for the last game on Monday.

