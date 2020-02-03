advertisement

A second monarch butterfly activist was found dead in Mexico and fears that the two deaths could be related.

Raúl Hernández, 44, who worked in a state butterfly sanctuary in Michoacán, was found dead with a head injury and bruises all over his body.

advertisement

The authorities fear that his death could be linked to Homero Gómez, another conservationist who disappeared in the same area on January 13. The body of Gómez, an administrator of a monarch butterfly sanctuary in Michoacán, was discovered in a fountain on January 29.

As reported by BBC News, Hernández disappeared on Monday, January 27th after leaving work as usual. The last sighting of Hernández took place around noon in the village of El Oyamel.

Hernández was found dead six days after his disappearance, about 8 km from the Monarch Butterfly Biosphere Reserve, just two days after the funeral of Gómez.

His body was discovered on a hill in the El Campanario butterfly reserve. Forensics reported signs of Hernández being hit, stating that the deep injury to his head may have been caused by a sharp object.

An investigation into this death is currently underway. Officers fear that there is a connection between the death of Hernández and Gómez.

Gómez’s family said he had received threats before he died and warned him to stop the illegal logging campaign.

Gómez was a tireless activist for the protection of the monarch butterflies and for the conservation of the pine and fir forests in which the creature hibernates.

He had opened his sanctuary in November as part of a strategy to stop illegal logging in the region that is destroying the monarch butterfly’s habitat.

Officers initially reported that Gómez’s body had shown no signs of violence. However, an autopsy revealed that he had been hit on the head before drowning in the well.

The murder rate in Mexico has risen sharply in recent years. Official numbers indicate that 2019 saw the highest rate ever recorded, with 34,582 murders recorded.

It is believed that many murders are committed by gangs that kill those who may be involved in their criminal activities, including logging and mining.

Our thoughts are with the families of Raúl Hernández and Homero Gómez in this difficult time.

If you have had a bereavement and would like to speak to someone in confidence, contact Cruse Bereavement Care on the national hotline at 0808 808 1677.

advertisement