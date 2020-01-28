advertisement

Fast food lovers in Hinckley have only a few weeks to wait for the opening of a new McDonald’s outside of town.

A 160-seat branch of the Big Mac chain is under construction off the A5, near Dodwells Island, which will include a driving lane.

A spokesperson for the firm said: “We are delighted to be advancing work on this restaurant and our ambition is to open in March.”

The outlet will have an entrance on Dodwells Road.

Dodwells Road in Hinckley. Image: Google.

To allow the work to take place, a one-way closure of Dodwells Road is in place from January 27 and will last up to 14 days.

Traffic will be diverted across the city via Coventry Road, Trinity Lane, Mansion Street, Lower Bond Street, Upper Bond Street, Ashby Road and the A47.

Night closings are also planned as part of the work, including:

February 3 – for five nights

February 10 – for four nights

Plans were originally tabled in May 2013 to build a McDonald’s and auto repair center on the site, but councilors refused after a nearby business threatened to relocate from the city.

Another proposal for a branch on the site was filed in 2014. It was also refused due to concerns about increased congestion on the busy roundabout, but it was accepted on appeal.

Another authorization was granted in 2016 for the restaurant signs and billboards. The restaurant will also have a 6.5 meter light totem panel outside.

McDonald’s already has a branch on the outskirts of town on the A47 near Morrisons.

Another fast-food giant, KFC, said it plans to open a branch on the A5 outside of Hinckley. He already has one in town near Coventry Road, near the Ashby Canal.

A chicken chain spokesperson said, “We have bold ambitions to have more than 1,000 restaurants in the UK and Ireland by 2020.

“We have a number of different formats and designs that are suitable for all locations.”

