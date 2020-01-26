advertisement

January 26, 2020

Is reusing EV batteries as energy storage devices commercially feasible? In theory it makes perfect sense, but in practice linking a collection of batteries that have a different lifespan requires a very advanced technique. Tesla has already decided that it is better to recycle used batteries to recover raw materials instead of reusing them. But Nissan and Volkswagen think it might be useful to find a second use for EV batteries that are no longer suitable to power a vehicle.

Volkswagen partners with MAN & VHH

In Hamburg, Germany, Volkswagen has packed fifty 9.9 kWh batteries from Passat GTE cars in a transport container and installed them at a VHH bus station in the Bergedorf part of the city. The batteries in a network have a nominal capacity of 450 kWh.

VHH is the local transport company for the area and has several electric buses produced by MAN Truck & Bus, a division of Volkswagen, in its fleet. The batteries are mounted on racks and then interconnected via a battery management system to form a large battery. An objective of the project is to develop a flexible battery storage concept that makes it possible to replace batteries, according to a MAN press release.

Stefan Sahlmann, head of MAN Transport Solutions, says: “Second use of batteries is an extremely important issue in view of the ever-increasing electrification of mobility as a whole. In the Bergedorf district of Hamburg, we want to investigate how used batteries behave together with our project partner – so that we are able to develop future applications based on them. The project with VHH and Volkswagen is part of our strategy to make the transport of the future sustainable. “

The installation in Hamburg is an experimental project. Various scenarios are being tested to optimize the power consumption in the VHH depot. The aim is to improve network utilization and to reduce peak loads when charging the electric buses. Moreover, the project hopes to learn more about how the second use of batteries is aging and how more efficient battery management systems can be developed. These findings can play an important role in the development of future battery technologies that extend the life of lithium-ion batteries.

Alexander Adler is responsible for the energy storage system for second use. He says. “With the peak shaving method, the storage system can reduce peak load of 600 kW and thereby reduce costs when using electricity.”

Nissan and American Electric Power work together in Ohio

According to Bloomberg, a second lifespan battery experiment is taking place in Ohio with Nissan and American Electric Power. They use technology developed by Relectrify, a startup based in Melbourne, Australia. The company says it has come up with new inverter technology that is considerably cheaper than anything else on the market. The company says its systems can extend the battery life by a third and reduce energy storage costs by 50%.

“The inverter is the Achilles heel of energy storage,” said Bradley Smith, president of Beauvoir Consulting Services and former executive director at Nissan for developing second-life battery products. The Relectrify system combines an inverter with a battery management system, which leads to lower system costs. American Electric Ohio uses expired LEAF car batteries in a field test designed to verify the results of laboratory tests.

Cheaper energy storage with batteries can be an alternative to adding more capacity at electricity substations or building more transformers. According to Ram Sastry, vice president of innovation and technology from American Electric, it can also be used to provide backup power and increase consumer reliability. “There are many use cases that we have for costs-based batteries,” he says. “If the battery becomes cheaper, it can compete with the wires.”

Some potential end users remain wary of the reuse of lithium-ion batteries. They are concerned about their lifespan and the costs of reusing cells, according to BNEF’s Logan Goldie-Scot clean energy manager. “Many customers do not yet feel familiar with second-life batteries, even with a high discount,” he says. The field tests in Ohio can help to remove some of those fears, which in the future can lead to a greater use of reused EV batteries for energy storage by utilities such as American Electric Power.

