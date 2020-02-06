advertisement

A second cooperative in Leicester is expected to become a Simply Fresh store.

A spokesperson for the Central England Co-operative confirmed today the closure of its Aberdale Road store in West Knighton.

He said the company has entered into a sales agreement with City Estates Investment Limited, which operates under the Simply Fresh brand.

Earlier this week, the co-op announced that Simply Fresh was taking over its Groby Road store.

The spokesperson said about the closure of West Knighton: “This will mean that all staff will be transferred in connection with the sale, with all colleagues retaining the existing terms and conditions under protection legislation. use of business transfers (TUPE).

The cooperative store was targeted by four armed thieves.

“The Company has been working on various proposals for this store for several months and has chosen this option to guarantee the continued employment of colleagues.

“The decision on the future of the store came after a comprehensive review of business performance, which indicated a decline in sales with increasing losses expected in the years to come.

“Like other retailers, we are constantly adapting to the challenges of local retailing. Rest assured that this decision was not taken lightly and is necessary to protect the long-term future and growth of the Company as a whole.

“Despite the sale of this site, Central England Co-operative remains committed to serving the region and the Company plans to have several new stores and renovations throughout 2020 to ensure that our customers continue to be served, including a brand new one Food store in Donington Heath which is due to open next month.

“We would like to thank all the staff for their commitment and dedication during their stay with the Company.”

The cooperative has not confirmed the store has closed.

