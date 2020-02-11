advertisement

The event celebrates the non-written, documentary series and reality content that is often overlooked in the industry.

The Oscars are in the rearview mirror, but for fans who are looking for constant satiety of the statuette, there are still numerous award ceremonies on the program in 2020.

The Critics ‘Choice Association announced the return of the Critics’ Choice Real TV Awards in collaboration with NPACT, the trade organization of nonfiction producers, on Tuesday. The second annual event, scheduled for Sunday, June 7, 2020, celebrates various areas of television that are all too often overlooked, including unscripted documentary series and reality content.

“The response to our opening show last year was bigger and more exciting than we imagined. It is a testament to the power of nonfiction and reality, and the sense of community that exists among the people who create it,” said Critics , Choice Association CEO and Executive Producer Joey Berlin said in a statement released on Tuesday. “We are once again delighted to highlight the art and complexity of this dynamic program with a meaningful award ceremony driven and supported by the industry’s most respected critics.”

“One of the unique attributes of NPACT is to bring together competitors on the market as colleagues – who support each other and the diverse content that makes up the world of non-fiction production. We are delighted to be working with Joey, Bob and the Critics’ Choice Association again to improve the work of our members and celebrate their creative accomplishments, ”added NPACT Executive Producer and Interim General Manager Michelle Van Kempen.

The opening year of the ceremony included 28 competition categories with a variety of interests, including game shows, animal / nature shows, cooking shows, and sports shows. Netflix’s “Queer Eye” won a total of four awards, including victories for structured series, lifestyle show: fashion / beauty, ensemble case in a series without a screenplay and male star of the year for Jonathan Van Ness. James Corden also performed well, with CBS’s “The Late Late Show with James Corden” collaborating with HBO’s “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” on the late night talk show, and Corden winning the show host himself. Another novelty for the British was the victory in the Short Form Series for “Carpool Karaoke: The Series” by Apple Music, a spin-off of the recurring segment that originally appeared on Corden’s show.

Submissions for the competition are open from Wednesday, February 19 and until Monday, April 13. TV shows that aired at least six episodes between June 1, 2019 and May 31, 2020 account for at least 50% of the total potential U.S. television market. The full list of nominations will be announced on Monday May 4th. The ceremony will take place in June at the Beverly Hilton.

