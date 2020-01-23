advertisement

Huanggang is the second Chinese city to stall due to the outbreak of the coronavirus, which killed 17 people and infected more than 630 people.

The health authorities in the city of around 7.5 million people, which borders the city of Wuhan, where the outbreak is located, have announced that the public bus and train services will cease to operate at midnight.

They also ordered indoor entertainment venues, including cinemas and internet cafes, to be closed, and asked citizens to leave the city only in special circumstances.

Another city nearby, Ezhou, said Thursday that it had closed its train stations.

Huanggang reported 12 cases of coronavirus at the end of Monday.

There is growing concern that the flu-like infection could spread quickly if hundreds of millions of Chinese travel home and abroad during the week-long New Year holidays.

Of eight known cases of the virus worldwide, Thailand has confirmed four, while Japan, South Korea, Taiwan and the United States each reported one.

Wuhan residents tried to replenish supplies Thursday when authorities shut down transport links to and from the city to stop the spread of the corona virus, which raised fears of a global pandemic.

The virus first appeared in the city center of 11 million people last month. It is believed that it infected humans from an animal in a market where animals were illegally sold.

The city government announced that it would suspend all buses, trains, subways, ferries and other long-distance transportation from 10 a.m. local time (2 a.m. Irish time) to prevent the virus from spreading. Flights outside the city were also discontinued.

congested

The city made no mention of a ban on leaving private vehicles, but a resident told Reuters that she couldn’t get out of the city because guards blocked the entrance to a freeway she wanted to drive on. The authorities have advised the residents not to leave the city.

Hugo Guo, a 22-year-old university student who returned to Wuhan on vacation, said he was resigned to staying in the city for the time being, but would like to start studying again in Shanghai.

“I find it acceptable to stay at home, but I’m really worried about going back to school,” said Guo.

State media footage posted on Twitter showed that the city’s Hankou station was almost empty, the gates were locked, and the announcement that the transportation would be suspended was prominently posted outside the station.

People were queuing at the station’s taxi rank, but there didn’t seem to be many taxis in use.

The flight data showed that some planes still flew out of the city after 10 a.m.

“I am one of the lucky ones since my flight was not canceled,” said Sibusiso Sgwane, a Wuhaner who got on an Air China plane that flew to Shenzhen, in a video message. “We recommend that you always wear a mask.”

stock

Several residents of Wuhan said people would hurry to store supplies. Large supermarkets were swarming with people and many shelves for staple foods such as meat, vegetables and instant noodles were empty.

“Everyone is on a shopping spree,” said one Weibo user, showing a picture with a long line at a checkout.

People used social media to complain about rising prices for vegetables and other foods.

“No one will object to Wuhan’s seal, but Wuhan residents must be able to eat and live,” said another user of the Weibo social media platform.

Videos posted showed long queues at gas stations. A resident said he had to wait an hour before he could fill up his car.

In Beijing, a group of passengers boarded one of the last scheduled flights to Wuhan. One, named Jane, said she was “very uncomfortable” about the situation but had to go back for her child.

Another passenger, who only identified himself with the last name Yang, said he was not afraid to travel to Wuhan.

“I’m a brave man,” he said. “It’s not that it’s just me.”

The Irish Department of Health has currently assessed the risk of a case in Europe as low based on a previous assessment.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has told Irish travelers that while the risk of illness in China remains low, increased quarantine and containment measures could interrupt their trip.

The Irish embassy in China will continue to monitor the situation. – Reuters

