A second Canadian plane has left the quarantine region of Hubei Province, China, this morning to take home more Canadians who, according to Canadian authorities, want to return from the center of the Novel Corona virus outbreak.

Foreign Minister François-Philippe Champagne said there was room for about 200 passengers on the Wuhan flight.

The plane is bringing back the last group of Canadians who want to be returned, said Champagne, who is traveling with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in Africa and the Middle East.

236 Canadians had hoped to board the plane from a city that had been quarantined for weeks when the Chinese authorities tried to curb the spread of the virus, Canadian officials said on Sunday.

Canadian teacher Wayne Duplessis and his family boarded the plane in Wuhan this morning. They had planned to settle in the quarantine city until they realized they were running out of supplies.

“It was getting desperate,” said Duplessis from the airport, waiting for the flight.

While Duplessis and his 15-year-old son Wyatt are Canadian, his wife Emily Tjandra and their older son Adryan Candra, 38, are Indonesian. The Canadian consulate was able to accelerate Tjandra and Candra’s visas so they could stay together as a family.

The family is thrilled to be coming back and knows they are safe, said Duplessis.

He described Wuhan as “a city in pain”.

“It’s a city that I love. I feel great grief for it.”

According to Champagne, the government also monitors the well-being of 285 Canadians who were quarantined on the Diamond Princess cruise ship in the Japanese port of Yokohama just outside Tokyo.

The positive test results have been confirmed by the Japanese Ministry of Health and it follows “the ministry’s disembarkation protocols to treat these new cases medically,” the shipping company said in a press release released today.

The youngest Canadian patient is taken to Japanese hospitals for treatment and monitoring along with seven other patients.

Health officials have given another quarantine ship in Hong Kong the all-clear to allow passengers and crew to disembark.

In the meantime, the Canadian health authority, Dr. Theresa Tam, in a statement on Sunday, said that none of the first 213 Wuhan evacuees who were quarantined at the Canadian Armed Forces Base in Trenton, Ontario, showed any symptoms of the virus.

Tam approved the early release of all Canadian quarantine personnel involved in the first flight from Wuhan, as well as a government official who was on board the aircraft. She also released crew members who traveled with evacuees from Vancouver to CFB Trenton on a separate flight after these evacuees left China on an American plane.

The crew and medical personnel did not spend time in Wuhan, followed appropriate infection protocols, including the use of personal protective equipment, and had no unprotected contact with the passengers who were flown to Canada, Tam said.

Seven cases of the virus were also diagnosed in Canada, four of them in British Columbia and three in Ontario. Most cases of the new corona virus are mild, but respiratory disease can be fatal to some people.

Outside of mainland China, more than 440 cases have been confirmed, including two deaths in Hong Kong and the Philippines.

