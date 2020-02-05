advertisement

Two avalanches in eastern Turkey killed 38 people, most of whom were buried in the second fall as they worked to rescue the victims of the first, officials said on February 5.

The Turkish Disaster and Emergency Agency (AFAD) reported that 33 people died when the second avalanche broke out while searching for two more victims of the first snow slide, which killed five people after eight others were rescued.

53 people were injured, it said.

TV recordings from the Bahcesaray district in the eastern province of Van showed dozens of people digging out vehicles with shovels and sticks that had been buried and overturned in the avalanche on Tuesday evening in snow and strong wind.

On February 5, 2020, Turkish soldiers and locals try to rescue people caught under avalanches in Bahcesaray, in the Turkish province of Van. (Ihlas News Agency (IHA) via Reuters)

Van Gouverneur Mehmet Emin Bilmez previously said the rescue efforts would continue, but did not say how many people are still considered to be prisoners.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said that the conditions in the region had made it difficult to use emergency vehicles and that a vehicle had been pulled out of a snow depth of less than 4 to 5 meters.

Osman Ucar, head of the AFAD van office, was hospitalized after an avalanche accident. He informed the Ihlas news agency from the hospital that around 200 people were working in the rescue operation, but many were not in the immediate vicinity when the second avalanche broke out on Wednesday.

“I was buried in the snow half way,” he said. “I got out on my own.”

By Ali Kucukgocmen and Ezgi Erkoyun in Istanbul, Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay in Ankara

