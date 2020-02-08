advertisement

The Australian government is working with Chinese authorities to secure the release of an aircraft for the transportation of Australians from the Wuhan coronavirus epicenter after the overnight evacuation was delayed.

The plane was originally scheduled to leave Wuhan on Friday evening, but was not given a landing permit for China.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Trade said the Qantas flight is currently in Hong Kong.

“We are awaiting approval from the Chinese authorities to fly to Wuhan,” the DFAT spokesman told AAP.

“Many flights from Wuhan are delayed. We are working closely with the Chinese authorities to ensure that our flight can continue as quickly as possible. “

It will be the second evacuation flight to drive the Australians out of China.

The second group is quarantined in an old mining camp near Darwin.

“We are in contact with all passengers on the manifest about the status of the flight,” said the DFAT spokesman.

“Assisted descent is a complex process in difficult circumstances. Any such deviation is always subject to operational requirements and final approval from the Chinese government. “

Once the Australians are liberated, they will be taken to the Manigurr-ma village in Howard Springs, about 30 km from Darwin. No further two hundred evacuees can be accommodated on Christmas Island.

The federal government said evacuees would be checked in China on Friday before boarding the plane and monitored continuously by medical personnel during the flight.

Anyone who feels uncomfortable when they arrive in Darwin will be taken straight to a hospital where they will be quarantined, the government said.

Chief Medical Officer Brendan Murphy said those staying at the Howard Springs facility are unlikely to become infectious and their health will be closely monitored.

“It is important that people in and around Howard Springs know that the novel coronavirus can only be spread through close contact with an infectious person and cannot spread through the air,” he said.

“The health and safety of the Howard Springs community is of paramount importance and I am confident that the security and health measures taken will prevent any threat to the health of the community.”

Prime Minister Scott Morrison has warned people that further evacuation flights from Wuhan or mainland China will be possible.

So far, 15 cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Australia: five in Queensland, four each in NSW and Victoria, and two in South Australia.

By Colin Brinsden

