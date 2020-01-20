advertisement

Detectives investigating the death of 66-year-old Wigston man Howard Staff arrested a second 15-year-old boy today.

The boy, originally from Leicester, was arrested on suspicion of conspiracy for burglary and conspiracy for robbery.

advertisement

Another 15-year-old boy was arrested this morning on suspicion of a robbery and robbery conspiracy this morning.

The two boys are still in detention.

Staff – described by his grieving family as a “gentle man who didn’t want to hurt anyone” – were injured in a burglary at his home in Gibson Close last Monday.

He died in hospital the next morning.

Her brother, who is about 70 years old, was also injured but has since been released from hospital.

Howard Staff died in hospital after being injured at home

(Image: Leicestershire Police)

Detective Inspector Jonathan Blockley, of the East Midlands Special Operations Unit (Emsu), the large crime team, leads the investigation.

He said: “Our investigation is ongoing and this morning we have made new arrests in connection with this incident.

“Today marks a week’s anniversary since Mr. Staff and his brother were targeted inside their own homes – and I would like to take this opportunity to ask anyone who has not not yet manifested to do so.

“I really believe that there are people in the community who know what happened last Monday afternoon.

“It is not too late to tell us what you know.”

On Wednesday, four men – two aged 20, one aged 21 and one aged 19 – were arrested on suspicion of murder.

They were later released but are still under investigation.

On Saturday morning, a 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder and burglary.

Later that day, a 17-year-old girl was arrested on suspicion of hijacking the law.

They are both detained.

Gibson Close

Crimestoppers, a charity that allows people to report information to the police anonymously, offers a reward of up to £ 10,000.

.

advertisement