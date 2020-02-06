advertisement

Using images of the person you are referring to often seems to be a challenge for the media. The latest blend of photos comes from ESPN’s SEC Network broadcast of the NCAA basketball game between South Carolina Gamecocks and Ole Miss Rebels Wednesday. In addition to a graphic and a live recording by South Carolina trainer Frank Martin, SEC Network used a photo of… Auburn trainer Bruce Pearl.

Frank Martin? pic.twitter.com/dSGcUIpjZq

– Rob Proffitt (@ BreakinDownFilm) February 6, 2020

Frank Martin looks a bit like Auburn’s trainer😂 pic.twitter.com/nKfkCHYZoa

– Gamecocks Everything 🐔🤙 (RIP Kobe) (@Colby_Is_Beast) February 6, 2020

@espn Good picture of Bruce Pearl in Frank Martin’s resume. pic.twitter.com/sSEFtdMZQo

– Andy Kountz (@andykountz) February 6, 2020

Hey, that’s not Frank. @FrankMartin_SC pic.twitter.com/0YH8ri3hgE

– matthew holliday (@ mattybean8) February 6, 2020

Even Steve Fink, deputy sports director for communications and public relations in South Carolina, weighed:

Hey @FrankMartin_SC, you look…. different. 🤔 pic.twitter.com/C9yzefSo0r

– Steve Fink (@SteveFink_SID) February 6, 2020

This is how it looks on the show:

The photo in question appears to be the head shot of Pearl from Auburn’s website. This is also the top picture if you search “Bruce Pearl” on Google. And while mistakes happen and someone here may have just fetched the wrong file, this is a particularly funny bug on the SEC network that you expect to know someone from another. (Again, this wasn’t an easy case where the coaches were swapped in a game because Auburn didn’t even play in that game.) And it wasn’t a great night for identification on the SEC network like analyst Andy Kennedy first saw last night identify a section of Ron Burgundy as one of Ron Jeremy. Oops.

(Clippit; H / T at @ BFern09 on Twitter to alert us)

