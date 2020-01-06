advertisement

Russell Wilson led the Seattle Seahawks past the exhausted Philadelphia Eagles 17-9 and the Minnesota Vikings stuns the New Orleans saints 26-20 hours of overtime in NFC wildcard wins on Sunday.

The win sends the Seahawks to Green Bay to battle the Packers, while the Vikings compete against the best-manned San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round competitions next weekend.

Quarterback Wilson ended the game for Seattle when he hit DK Metcalf with a 53-yard touchdown pass in the third quarter and gave the Seahawks a 5-6 lead.

“It was a sweet one,” said Wilson, who passed 325 meters and ran another 45.

Metcalf fell shortly before the goal line, but was unaffected and recovered to get to the end zone. “He was so many meters that he played games all over the field,” said Wilson of the 22-year-old receiver who caught seven passes for 160 meters.

A five-meter run by 33-year-old Marshawn Lynch brought Seattle to the ground for the first time.

Philadelphia played up to nine minutes behind 40-year-old quarterback Josh McCown after starter Carson Wentz suffered a head injury in a one-on-one battle with Seattle-based Jadeveon Clowney in the first quarter.

In the earlier wildcard game of the day, Kyle Rudolph caught a four-yard pass from Kirk Cousins ​​to seal the Vikings’ overtime win.

Kirk Cousins ​​inspired the Minnesota Vikings to defeat the New Orleans Saints. Photo: Dan Anderson / EPA

“Nobody gave us the chance to win here today, except everyone in our organization,” said Rudolph.

“They (the Saints) put everyone under pressure and Kirk made a big hit. I’m proud of Kirk to block out the noise, come down here and play the whole game. “

The often criticized cousins ​​completed 19 of 31 passes for 242 yards and the touchdown. His 43-yard pass to Adam Thielen had taken the Vikings into the top scorer position on the two-yard line from New Orleans.

The retreating Vikings Dalvin Cook hurried to complete two touchdowns to get the Vikings a lead of 20 to 10 before the Saints recovered. Wil Lutz scored a regular overtime goal with his 49-yard field goal two seconds before the end.

Cook, who shot 94 yards, had 5 and 1 yard races, the first after quarterback Drew Brees was intercepted from New Orleans. Saints’ backup quarterback Taysom Hill started a four-yard touchdown by Alvin Kamara with a 50-yard pass in the second quarter to take New Orleans 10-3.

Hill later caught a 20-yard pass from Brees in the fourth quarter to bring New Orleans within 20-17.

Brees overtook 208 yards, but with his interception also had his first fumble of the season.

The defeat was bitter for the Saints, who lost to the Los Angeles Rams in extra time last season in the NFC Conference Championship game.

The Saints, NFC south champions, had lost 13-3 in the regular season.

