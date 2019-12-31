advertisement

An outbreak of measles in the United States has been brooding for some time, with some parts of the country seeing peaks in new cases, doctor visits and even hospital admissions. There are a handful of areas in the northwest that have been hit the hardest, and the Seattle public school system has made the difficult decision to actually ban students who still have to be vaccinated against measles.

In the interest of public health and the desire to prevent the school system from becoming a refuge for measles, students who have not been vaccinated against measles are asked to attend one of the free vaccination clinics. Clinics are open Monday through Friday and offer plenty of opportunities for non-vaccinated students to take the photos they need.

The school system keeps records of who is and is not vaccinated. If parents choose to leave their children unvaccinated during the vacation break, they are asked to keep their students at home instead of letting them go to school. According to local news reports, there are around 2,000 students with outdated records that need to be cleaned up.

“We are doing everything we can here to keep as many students informed as possible during this sprint to the finish,” Tim Robinson, spokesperson for Seattle Public School, told KCPQ. “We don’t want anyone to miss out on some educational time.”

If parents decide that they still want to prevent their children from being vaccinated, the school district says that all the days they miss due to the ban will be treated as non-absenteeism.

