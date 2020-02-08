advertisement

The 2020 XFL is very different from the 2001 XFL. There are no lightly dressed cheerleaders. The midfield chaos is long gone. And the focus seems to be on playing good football.

However, this doesn’t mean that the new XFL still doesn’t contain a bit of old XFL.

The Seattle Dragons visited the DC Defenders for the new league’s first game and it was largely a fairly well played first half. Both teams are still working on the kinks, but the emphasis on the quality of the game about the antics out of the field was obvious.

advertisement

It was also obvious that the players involved really wanted to win the game and were not interested in playing nicely. The situation between these two “rivals” overturned in the middle of the second quarter when the dragons and defenders got a bit fragile.

One of the quirks that an XFL broadcast brings to the table is the emphasis on live side interviews after big pieces and key moments. This was certainly the case here when Dianna Russini tracked down the center of Dragons, Dillon Day, who was in the middle of the fray to get his feedback. We were not only given an insight into what was happening, but were also reminded of why live side reports are so dangerous.

“We’re trying to get some things going and there’s a little bit more pressure and pressure.” We’re trying to do a damn job and … “

Well, that’s the risk you’re taking. In general, constant side reporting is a novel idea on paper that gives the audience an idea of ​​how it is right there. On the other hand, if you go to the fountain too often, you will find that you mute F-bombs and other things that are not really well received on network television. You can only ask football players so many questions in the middle of the game when it comes to thinking about cameras and microphones.

We assume that anyone who presses the dump button for ABC will keep a close eye on the future.

[ABC]

advertisement