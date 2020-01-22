advertisement

Voters in King County, Washington, will be able to vote on their smartphone in February. It will be the first election in US history where all eligible voters can vote with their personal devices.

(NPR) – A neighborhood in the Greater Seattle area is the first where voters can vote using a smartphone.

The new technology will be used in an upcoming election of the supervisory board.

advertisement

The district accepts ballots from January 22 to election day on February 11.

Around 1.2 million voters are eligible to participate.

King County voters use their name and date of birth to log in to a web portal on their cell phone’s internet browser.

The voters then complete the vote, review their selection and send a signature on their device’s touchscreen.

The King County polling office prints out the electronically submitted ballot papers and counts them among the traditionally cast votes.

“This is the most fundamental reform you can do in democracy,” said Bradley Tusk, founder and CEO of Tusk Philanthropies, a nonprofit that funds the King County pilot.

“If you can use technology to exponentially increase voter turnout, it will ultimately determine how politicians behave on every issue,” Tusk said.

The United States is ranked 26th worldwide with 55.7% of the turnout rates.

Other states and counties in the United States have experimented with methods to increase voter turnout in populations where the electoral process tends to be difficult.

In 2018, West Virginia enabled military voters and voters living abroad to vote using a mobile app.

A county in Utah allowed disabled voters to do the same.

The step towards enabling mobile voting is criticized by the electoral community.

The concern stems from a bumpy online voting history.

In 2010, an online voting pilot program was hacked in Washington DC and then discarded.

And that year, the National Democratic Committee decided to reject a plan that would have allowed voters in Nevada and Iowa to meet remotely.

The King Conservation District plans to release election details on Wednesday.

advertisement