Information about the upcoming season of the show has been released.

It seems like ages since we last watched a new episode of Better Call Saul, and although we’ve got a Breaking Bad movie to satisfy our cravings, we’re longing for new Jimmy McGill adventures.

Many had doubts as to whether the breaking bad prequel could meet the expectations set by the show, but overall, the show was a pretty big hit.

And we have some important information on the new season of the show, including a bloody release date!

Season 5 of Better Call Saul will land on Netflix on February 24, and both Hank Schrader and Steve Gomez will appear.

Great.

Hank’s bow was one of the best things about Breaking Bad, and it was truly extraordinary to see him turn from a high-spirited macho man to an insecure failure.

And of course we also love Gomey …

Netflix also announced that the sixth season (which we have here before us) of the show will go into production in 2020 and that this will be the last season of the show.

Bring it on.

