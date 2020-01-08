advertisement

The last episode of Stranger Things season 3 came with an unexpected gift, a scene after the countdown that seemed to suggest that a certain character was not as dead as people might have thought when the episode ended. Netflix and the show runners are not ready to reveal whether that theory is true, but there is a new rumor about the production of Stranger Things season 4 that fans will certainly appreciate.

We’ve been told Sheriff Hopper is dead at the end of season 3, at least until we saw that scene after the credits. We have learned that the Russians have been able to get a monster upside down and that monster must be constantly fed in the form of human flesh. However, not all prisoners in that Russian facility had to be used as food, because “the American” seems to be safe. If Jim Hopper (David Harbor) is not the American, who is?

Harbor said he has no idea what happened to his character at the end of season 3, so we’ll have to wait until season 4 of Stranger Things to get a definitive answer.

Meanwhile, a new report from Murphy’s Multiverse says that the production of Stranger Things 4 will start this month or early next month. But photography does not start in Atlanta, where the series was shot earlier. Instead, the crew moves to Lithuania before returning to the movie in Atalanta.

Lithuania used to be part of the Soviet Union and could provide Netflix with the perfect setting to photograph all scenes with that particular prison where the American is being held captive. That means that the showrunners will devote ample time to this specific storyline – after all, the Russians also have a Demogorgon.

The report notes that Lithuania was used for institutions in HBO’s Chernobyl, adding a lot of authenticity to the hit mini series. Stranger Things will apparently use a prison set and locations that appeared in Chernobyl.

The same Charles Murphy said last year that the production of Stranger Things 4 would start in January and end in August. If that is still the intention, we may have to wait a long time until season 4 reaches Netflix. Unfortunately, Murphy’s new report makes no mention of an actual release date for the show.

Image source: Netflix

