Pop TV has announced the return flight date for the previous Netflix series “One Day at a Time”, which was saved by a fourth season pickup from being canceled in June.

The Alvarez family will return at 9:30 p.m. on Tuesday, March 24th. ET / PT, right after all the new episodes of the last season of “Schitt’s Creek”. Then “One Day at a Time” changes to 9:00 p.m. Time slot from April 14th.

The series, inspired by the 1975 eponymous series by Norman Lear, tells the story of the Cuban-American Alvarez family with 13 new episodes in season 4.

Also read: Twitter Push to Save “One day at a time” helps Latinos in Hollywood find their voice

This season Penelope (Justina Machado) explores a surprising relationship, her mother Lydia (Rita Moreno) experiences a religious crisis and reveals the details of her surprise trip to Cuba with Dr. Berkowitz (Stephen Tobolowsky) and Schneider (Todd Grinnell) deepened his relationship with Avery (India de Beaufort). Meanwhile Elena (Isabella Gomez) starts preparing for college and Alex (Marcel Ruiz) starts according to Pop TV with the current status.

“The enthusiastic response from fans since the announcement of our new season” One Day at a Time “has been exciting,” said Brad Schwartz, President of Pop TV. “The series is more important than ever because it is able to tackle current social problems through the lens of an assignable, loving family. The extraordinarily talented team behind and in front of the camera makes us proud to have “One Day at a Time” on Pop TV at home. “

“One Day at a Time” is produced by Act III Productions, Inc., Snowpants Productions and GloNation in collaboration with Sony Pictures Television. Lear, Mike Royce, Gloria Calderón Kellett and Brent Miller are executive producers.

“One Day at a Time” returns on March 24th at 9:30 a.m. and 8:30 a.m. on Pop TV.

